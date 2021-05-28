Brewing Stand in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

All Minecraft players will have to craft a Brewing Stand at one point. However, many do not know how to get started. The stand has dozens of recipes that are overlooked and underrated.

It is essential that players be aware of all the features that come with the Brewing Stand, lest they miss out on some essential items and uses.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor uses frost walker enchantment to terrorize their friend

A helpful guide into the Minecraft Brewing Stand

Obtaining

A brewing stand found in the secret basement of an Igloo (Image via minecraftseedhq)

Brewing Stand can be obtained through various means. Players should be aware that they do not need to go into the nether to acquire a Brewing Stand.

Firstly, Brewing Stand can be crafted with one blaze rod and three cobblestones or blackstone. This method requires that players visit the nether to obtain the necessary blaze rod.

Brewing Stands also have a few naturally spawned locations. The following sites will be listed below:

It can be found inside of an End Ship with two Instant Health potions

It can be found in the secret basement of an Igloo

It can be located in the church building in a village

Also read: 5 best features of Minecraft Education Edition that players should know about

Uses

The desert variant of the cleric villager (Image via u/lukeseba on Reddit)

The Brewing Stand has a multitude of practical uses. The above below explains the basics of the stand, which can be helpful for players who prefer to learn visually.

The most important use of the stand is its ability to brew potions. These potions will prove to be extremely helpful in the players' adventures. Many use Instant Healing and Regeneration potions to get out of sticky situations.

The Brewing Stand also acts as a job block for cleric villagers. If an unemployed villager spots a stand, it will begin working on it and transform into a cleric to provide potion-related trades.

Some of the most valuable potions will be listed below:

Potion of Regeneration

Potion of Fire Resistance

Potion of Strength

Potion of Water Breathing

With some gunpowder, these potions can be turned into splash potions which can then be thrown for quicker activation. Splash potions also add the ability to turn potions into a weapon.

Also read: How to download Minecraft demo version for free: Features, available devices, and more