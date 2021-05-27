Minecraft Redditor uses frost walker enchantment to terrorize their friend

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/ThanosCondom69 recently discovered a technique that will intrigue troll players of Minecraft. For those unaware, the Frost Walker enchantment allows players to walk on water by creating temporary ice under their feet.

As seen in the post above, the original poster (OP) discovered that when walking over a player who has jumped into water, frost walker will stop them from being able to return to the surface. The OP decided this would be fun to test on his friend, which resulted in that said drowning.

The Post

Note the nametag that can be seen under the ice (Image via u/ThanosCondom69 on Reddit)

The post begins with OP playing around with their friend. It can be assumed that they told their friend to jump into the water with some vague excuse.

The friend decides to jump into the water, and the OP springs into action. The OP uses their Frost Walker enchanted boots to trap their friend under the water. Frost Walker creates permanent ice where the player is standing, which makes it almost impossible for the friend to break it.

The OP follows their friend around, who is seen desperately trying to find a spot to surface. Eventually, the friend drowns, and all of their items dramatically fly onto the ice. This post has most likely (hopefully) inspired many players to troll their friends with this technique.

Minecraft Redditor drowns their friend with frost walker

Reactions

Due to the humourous and deviant nature of this post, it is only right that it acquired tons of upvotes. This post gathered a monstrous 36 thousand upvotes in only one day, and players had a lot to say about it.

Poor guy (Image via Reddit)

In this thread, a Redditor warns the OP of retaliation due to this act of war. The OP then flatly states that the friend's dog was killed by lightning.

This friend has obviously had a rough time while playing Minecraft, and they deserve retribution for this heinous act.

An intervention (Image via Reddit)

Funnily enough, the friend who was disrespected showed up in the comments section and had a word for the OP.

The OP quickly claps back with a word of his own. These friends must have a past of doing each other dirty, and it seems like this streak will continue based on the conversation seen above.

Great news (Image via Reddit)

One Redditor asked the OP if they are still friends with the victim seen in the post.

OP simply replies "Yes" and ends the comment there. It is good news that these players are still friends, as friendships have certainly ended for less.

So devious (Image via Reddit)

OP explains why the friend couldn't just break through the ice, as it keeps getting restored as they move across the water.

This makes reaching the surface almost impossible, and it may be smarter to use a torch to slowly gain oxygen and devise a plan to dig out of the water.

This man has all the facts (Image via Reddit)

In this thread, the OP explains why their friend couldn't swim away from the ever-expanding ceiling of ice.

Unless Minecraft players have the depth strider enchantment on their armor, swimming underwater is just as fast as running on land. This means that the friend had no chance of escaping unless they were crafty.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

