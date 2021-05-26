Top 5 things players need to know about smelting in Minecraft

Smelting is one of the core mechanics in Minecraft. It is almost impossible to beat the game without smelting at least one item.

At first glance, smelting may seem relatively straightforward. However, there are many things that players can learn about the process to help them in their travels.

Here are five things players need to know about smelting in Minecraft.

#5 - Blast Furnace

A blast furnace acting as the head of a knight (Image via u/stephansbrick on Reddit)

The blast furnace is a cheap yet effective upgrade to other furnaces in Minecraft.

A blast furnace smelts items twice as fast as a regular furnace. However, it also burns fuel twice as fast.

Blast furnaces can also smelt tools/armor items, which produce one nugget of the corresponding metal.

#4 - Smelting Suspension

A comfortable-looking furnace room (Image via a deleted user on Reddit)

In Minecraft, the smelting process will stop if the player moves too far away from the smelter. This mechanic depends on the render distance. If the render distance is set to 12, the smelter will stop working after the player moves 12 chunks away.

This also happens when a player enters a different dimension.

The video seen above demonstrates how to create a massive super-smelter, which is automated.

#3 - Automatic Smelting

An automatic smelter (Image via instructables)

An automatic smelting system can be extremely useful for players who are always on the move.

With the use of hoppers and chests, players can create a system where items are automatically placed and taken out of a furnace. Players can also automate fuel input, which will allow for complete autonomy.

#2 - Dried Kelp Block

A house made of kelp (Image via empireminecraft)

Dried kelp blocks can be used as fuel for smelting in furnaces, blast furnaces, and smokers. Each block can smelt 20 items in total.

This block's burning time is 200 seconds, which is 2.5 times the burn duration of coal and charcoal.

#1 - Smoker

A cute looking smoker (Image via planetminecraft)

The smoker is a type of furnace that specializes in smelting food items at a rate that is two times faster than a regular furnace.

Smokers also use fuel twice as fast, so the number of items cooked per fuel stays the same.

