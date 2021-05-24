5 best tips to beat Hoglins in Minecraft

Hoglins are one of the fiercest mobs in Minecraft. They are quite fast and deal massive damage to players with their blows.

Hoglins are loyal to each other and will attack any mob that provokes one of their own. Due to their dangerous nature, players should be very careful when they encounter a Hoglin.

The techniques below will ensure that players know what to do when they face a Hoglin in Minecraft.

Also read: 5 things players need to know about Piglins in Minecraft

How to beat Hoglins in Minecraft

#5 - Range

A little Hoglin in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

One of the best ways to kill a Hoglin is to shoot at them from far away.

Hoglins have an aggression range of 32 blocks, so players must make sure they have good aim and enough arrows.

Players are also advised to shoot from a raised platform to allow for better aim and extra safety.

#4 - Shields

A Minecraft player equipped with a sword and shield (Image via lifefalcon)

As with most hostile mobs, players are recommended to use a shield to prevent themselves from taking massive amounts of damage from Hoglins.

Players should be aware that while the shield will prevent damage taken, it will not prevent the Hoglin from knocking the player out.

Players should also wear at least one Iron Armor if they want to survive the encounter.

Also read: Top 5 uses of beetroot in Minecraft Java Edition

#3 - Warped Fungi

Warped Fungi block and item image (Image via Mojang)

Some players may be unaware that Hoglins will avoid Warped Fungi at all costs.

Players can use this mechanic to their advantage by keeping Warped Fungi on them when engaging a Hoglin. Once the Warped Fungi is placed on the ground, the Hoglin will run away and stop attacking the player.

The player can then kill the Hoglin with ease.

The video above showcases everything that players need to know about the Hoglin.

#2 - Lava

A Strider hanging out in a lava ocean (Image via Pinterest)

Although they live in the Nether, Hoglins are not fans of lava.

Hoglins tend to sink into lava. They are not immune from lava damage and will be swiftly killed.

Players can use this to their advantage by guiding a Hoglin into a hazardous location and then knocking them into the fire.

Unfortunately, Minecraft players won't be able to obtain dropped porkchops with this method.

Also read: Villagers in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

#1 - Three-high Pillar

Multiple three-block high pillars in Minecraft (Image via bc-gb)

The best way to avoid and kill Hoglins is to quickly build a three-block high pillar and stand on it.

Minecraft players can do this by using the jump-place method, which allows them to place a block under them as soon as they jump. If performed quickly enough, players will be safe from the Hoglin on a three-block high pillar.

If the player crouches, they can deal damage to the Hoglin. However, the Hoglin will not be able to deal any damage to the player.

Also read: Top 5 Minecraft building techniques for a better base