Villagers in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Villagers are Minecraft mobs who are more advanced than the other passive mobs in the game. These crafty mobs have discovered how to work together to create structures that provide safety to their fellow tribemates.

Unlike the Pillagers, who chose on a life of violence and power, the Villagers created a society in which each member has a role to play.

Also read: 5 best features of Minecraft Education Edition that players should know about

Villagers in Minecraft

Trading

Some villager professions and their corresponding trades in Minecraft (Image via u/MissLauralot on Reddit)

The most useful function of a Villager is its trading mechanic. Each Villager will provide different trades depending on their profession.

Players are advised to trade with Villagers whenever they have the option to do so.

The video above showcases some of the best trades for farming Emeralds.

Employment

All Villager professions and their corresponding job blocks in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Villagers get their satisfaction in life from working. If provided with one of the job blocks seen in the image above, an unemployed Villager will take up a specific profession. The Nitwit is an exception to this rule since they are unable to work, trade, or gather around bells.

Each profession has its own texture and house style, so players can easily identify which Villagers to trade with.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor creates datapack which allows players to customize fish

Behavior

A cool image showcasing some of the Villagers' professions (Image via onovia)

Villagers have some of the most unique behaviors in Minecraft. These mobs have eight empty inventory slots in which they can store food items and bonemeal. The amount of food that a Villager has determines if it is "willing" to breed or not.

Similar to the player, Villagers have four extra slots in which they can equip armor. While this armor will not render physically in the game, the Villagers will still receive the same benefits from that armor that the player will, such as damage reduction and enchantments.

Villagers will also panic and sprint away after detecting a mob that is hostile towards them and the player.

Also read: Top 5 uses of paper in Minecraft

Breeding

A baby Villager chilling by a pond in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

As stated above, Minecraft villagers need to be "willing" to breed, and this willingness is determined if they have enough food in their inventories.

The Villager must also have sufficient beds to house a new addition to the village. These beds must have two blocks of clearance above them to be valid.

Once they breed and create a Baby Villager (seen above), the baby tends to run around and play with other babies.

Also read: How to build an underground survival bunker in Minecraft