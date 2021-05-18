Crafted with sugar cane, Minecraft's paper is used to craft some of the most important items in the game. Luckily, sugar cane is extremely easy to farm at a relatively fast pace, so players can obtain paper fairly quickly.

The easiest way to find sugar cane is for the player to drive a boat around the waters of the Overworld. Eventually, they should stumble upon a few sugar cane, which can then be replanted to create a massive sugar cane farm to create paper.

Top 5 uses of paper in Minecraft

#5 - Banner Patterns

A collection of cool banners (Image via minecraft.tool)

Banner patterns are a small but great use for the player's spare paper.

When paper is combined with various items, such as a Daisy or Creeper Head, on a crafting table, players can craft a Banner Pattern.

Players can then use a loom to turn these patterns into real banners, which can spice up their base.

#4 - Cartography Table

The cartography table has a nice look to it (Image via Minecraft)

Another decent use for Paper is the cartography table.

To craft a cartography table, players only need two pieces of paper and four wood planks.

These tables can be used to zoom out of maps, add markers to maps, and act as a job block for unemployed Villagers to become Cartographer Villages.

The video above will explain everything that players need to know about the Cartography Table.

#3 - Empty Map

What an empty map looks like when opened (Image via minecraft.fandom)

The Empty Map is an amazing use for Paper.

To create an empty map, players need to have eight paper and one compass. Once the player is holding the map, it will show the player's location from a top-down view.

Players can also place these maps into a Cartography Table to create markers, zoom out, and lock the map.

#2 - Book

A nice image of a Book (Image via attackofthefanboy)

The book is one of the best items that can be created by paper.

These books can then be enchanted at an enchanting table, to then be applied to a tool, weapon, or armor piece. In fact, a book is required to even craft an Enchanting Table in the first place.

To craft a book, players need one leather and three paper.

#1 - Firework

A player using Fireworks with an Elytra for extra flying time (Image via u/CivetKitty on Reddit)

The final and best use for paper is the Firework.

When the player combines one piece of paper with a few pieces of Gunpowder, they can craft three Firework Rockets.

These rockets will provide a boost to a player if they "use" it while flying with an Elytra. This boost will be in the direction that the player is facing. It's great for players to get higher into the sky so they don't need to land.

