Top 5 uses for sugar cane in Minecraft

In Minecraft, sugar cane is a common plant-type block found near rivers, lakes, and seas.

Sugar cane has been in the game since its alpha version. The block naturally generates near water bodies. Players can also buy sugar cane from wandering traders for emeralds and farm them.

Sugar cane can be planted on all types of dirt and sand blocks as long as there is a water block right next to it. And Bedrock players can use bone meal to grow sugar cane at a faster rate.

This block is required to craft several items in Minecraft. Most players need sugar cane for rockets, books, and many other things. Listed below are the top five uses for sugar cane in Minecraft.

5 best uses for sugar cane in Minecraft

#5 - Sugar

In the alpha version, sugar cane was known as reeds. After the Minecraft 1.2 update, it was renamed as sugar cane. This update also added recipes for sugar and cakes.

Players can make sugar using one sugar cane. Sugar can only be obtained via sugar cane and honey or from killing witches. Without sugar, players cannot make fermented spider eyes, cakes, or pumpkin pies.

#4 - Bone meal

Just like most plant-related items, sugar cane can turn into bone meal. To convert sugar cane into bone meal, players need a composter. After getting a composter, they must right-click the sugar cane on it to increase the composter level.

There is a 50% chance of one sugar cane raising one compost level. Also, players can use sugar cane to create an automatic bone meal farm.

#3 - Trading

Some players might not know that sugar cane is tradable for emeralds (as mentioned earlier).

Novice-level librarians buy 24 paper for one emerald. Players can make three pieces of paper using three sugar cane on a crafting table.

Emerald is the primary currency of villagers in Minecraft. Players can use emeralds to buy strong enchantment books, diamond gear, and more.

#2 - Potions and books

Without sugar cane, players cannot brew potions of swiftness. Sugar is one of the main materials to brew swiftness potions, slowness potions, and potions of weakness. These potions are helpful for survival and PvP battles.

Players can turn sugar cane into paper. To make one book, players need three papers and one book. Books are one of the main uses of sugar cane in Minecraft. Players can enchant books on an enchanting table or sell them to a librarian for emeralds.

#1 - Firework rockets

After beating the ender dragon, finding elytra is a top priority for all players. Elytra is one of the best items in Minecraft. Using elytra, players can fly and travel at a fast speed. Firework rockets are one of the easiest ways to take off from the land.

Players can make firework rockets using one piece of paper and gunpowder. Sugar cane is essential to make firework rockets in Minecraft. After getting elytra, most players make a creeper and sugar cane farm to get an endless supply of firework rockets.