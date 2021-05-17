How to download Minecraft demo version for free: Features, available devices, and more

The Minecraft demo/free trial version is an excellent way for players to try out the game without spending money on it.

Players who don't know if they would enjoy Minecraft are highly recommended to try the demo version first.

Minecraft demo version

Available Devices

An example of the Windows Store download page for the Free Trial version (Image via Microsoft)

The demo version of Minecraft is available in the following stores:

Windows Store

PlayStation Store

Google Play Store

Apple devices used to have access to the demo version. However, the version was never updated and was eventually removed. Legacy Consoles also have their own separate demo editions.

How to download

Players will have access to individual stores on this page on the official Minecraft website.

Windows Store users must follow these steps to download the demo version of Minecraft:

Click Windows button on this page.

Login to Microsoft Account.

Click Free Trial.

Download and Launch Trial.

PlayStation Store must follow these steps to download the demo version of Minecraft:

Click this link to PlayStation Store.

Click Add to Library.

Install Demo once in Library.

Google Play users must follow these steps to download the demo version of Minecraft:

Must have valid Android Device linked to Google Account.

Click Android button on this page.

Download and Install Minecraft Demo.

Features

One of Minecraft's official update artworks (Image via Mojang)

Like the paid versions of Minecraft, the demo version is split between the Java Edition and the Bedrock Edition. Both editions have different features.

Listed below are some of the notable restrictions/features on the Java Demo Edition:

Generates with the same seed: -3435226821.

The game is locked to Survival Mode.

Online Multiplayer is not allowed.

LAN Multiplayer is allowed.

Game time is limited to five in-game days. (approximately 100 minutes) After the time runs out, players can no longer interact with the world.

Players can reset the Demo world, which also resets the timer.

Listed below are some of the notable restrictions/features on the Bedrock Demo Edition:

The time limit is 90 minutes.

Both online and LAN multiplayer is not allowed.

Split-screen multiplayer is possible.

The game is locked to Survival Mode.

The player cannot access Storage.

World seed is locked to: 1537846859.

Listed below are some of the notable restrictions/features on the Legacy Console Demo Edition:

Players are forced to complete a tutorial.

Players are only allowed to play on tutorial world.

Players are not available to save the game.

Only local multiplayer is allowed.

