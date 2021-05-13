Since its release in 2010, Minecraft has consistently increased in popularity. As the Caves and Cliffs update approaches, Minecraft Twitch streamers seem to be exponentially increasing in popularity as well.

The list below shows which Minecraft streamers have gained the most followers over a 30-day period. Players may be surprised by some of the numbers, as they are quite insane.

Top 5 fastest growing Minecraft Twitch streamers as of May 2021

#5 - Dream

Dream's official Twitter profile picture (Image via Dream)

Coming in at number five is the legendary Dream. Almost everyone with an internet connection knows who Dream is, which is why it's no surprise that he is on this list. Dream is most commonly known for his "Speedrunner vs. Hunters" series, which accumulates millions of views in a few hours.

Dream has gained a whopping 314 thousand followers in the last thirty days, putting him slightly above Tubbo's 305 thousand and Philza's 296 thousand.

#4 - GeorgeNotFound

GeorgeNotFound during one of his streams (Image via Twitch/GeorgeNotFound)

Slightly above Dream is GeorgeNotFound, who is commonly known for playing on the Dream SMP server.

GeorgeNotFound has gained 345 thousand followers in the last 30 days, putting him only slightly above Dream. Dream may have a larger YouTube following than George, but George finds solace in knowing that he is growing faster than his good friend Dream on Twitch.

#3 - RanbooLive

RanbooLive holding a delicious box of cereal (Image via 247twitch)

Taking the bronze medal for Twitch followers gained is the iconic RanbooLive.

RanbooLive has absolutely exploded in popularity recently, as he has gained almost double the number of followers in the past 30 days compared to GeorgeNotFound. The crazy part about his popularity is the fact that made it to this list after only one year of streaming.

RanbooLive has gained an insane 430 thousand followers in the past 30 days, putting him way ahead of the other streamers listed.

#2 - Luzu

Luzu looking very stylish (Image via mn2s)

Taking the silver medal for followers gained is Luzu. Luzu is extremely popular amongst Spanish-speaking Twitch viewers and has really given those viewers a streamer to be proud of.

Luzu comes slightly ahead of RanbooLive with a strong 445 thousand followers gained in the last 30 days.

It is great to know that streamers who solely speak other languages have massive audiences. Hopefully Luzu is an inspiration for other non-English speaking streamers to take a crack at it.

#1 - TommyInnit

TommyInnit standing in front of a cool graffiti wall (Image via tvovermind)

TommyInnit wins the gold medal for twitch followers gained in the last 30 days. Not by much, however.

After initially playing PUBG, Fortnite, and Hypixel, TommyInnit has blown up over the last two years due to playing on the Dream SMP server. With a monstrous 478 thousand followers gained in the last 30 days, TommyInnit slightly edges over Luzu's count.

Seen in the video above is TommyInnit's latest YouTube video in which he tries out a mod that allows him to control space and time.

