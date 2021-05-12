5 best Minecraft Java modpacks for multiplayer in 2021

Modpacks completely change the fundamentals of Minecraft. These packs are a bunch of codes and mods that change the player's game world by introducing different textures, unusual biomes or completely new entities.

Luckily, most of the modpacks available on Curseforge can be played on multiplayer with friends. These modpacks provide dozens of goals and missions, which allow multiple friends to each have a role in their tribe.

Some modpacks also have the "claiming" feature, which allows a certain team to claim a territory as their own. Similar to real life, this act may cause some issues between friends.

What are the best Minecraft Java multiplayer modpacks in 2021?

#5 - All The Mods 6

A beautiful base built on All The Mods 6 (Image via u/DonMartn on Reddit)

All The Mods 6 is one of the best multiplayer modpacks out there. As the name suggests, this modpack has almost all of the most popular mods.

As a result, all of the player's friends can work on the mod of their choice. Ideally, each friend will work on a different mod to provide each mod's bonuses.

All The Mods 6 will provide players will countless hours of multiplayer fun.

#4 - Valhesia 3

Valhesia's official banner artwork and slogan (Image via Curseforge)

Similar to All The Mods 6, Valhesia 3 provides every type of player with something to get lost in. However, this modpack will be slightly easier to run on a server due to its smaller size.

Technical players will find solace when trying out Immersive Engineering, while those interested in more natural ventures can experiment with Botania. When played efficiently, each player on the server will share their resources and knowledge with one another.

#3 - Zombie Apocalypse (SLOW ZOMBIES)

The official artwork for the Zombie Apocalypse mode (Image via Curseforge)

This modpack is for the horror Minecraft fans out there.

In the Zombie Apocalypse, players and their friends will have to endure endless hoards of zombies. These zombies are attracted to light and sound, which makes them more difficult to handle than the vanilla zombies.

This modpack is a great change of pace from the first two on the list.

#2 - RLCraft

Only a fraction of the amazing things to be found in RLCraft (Image via u/theAgentWaffle99 on Reddit)

RLCraft is an amazing option for players who love good challenges.

This modpack allows for tons of adventure and discovery and breathes a whole new life into the Minecraft world that most players are used to.

#1 - Skyfactory 4

A player's highly effective Skyfactory 4 farm (Image via u/DjMine__ on Reddit)

Skyfactory 4 is another unique option for players who are bored of the same Minecraft modpack experience.

In Skyfactory 4, players and their friends will be stranded on a floating island with nowhere to go. The group will have to work together towards success.

This Minecraft modpack is great fun, but its floating nature may tempt friends to push each other into the void.

