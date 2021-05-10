Adventure modpacks breathe life into Minecraft's sometimes repetitive gameplay. Some modpacks will turn Minecraft into a MMO, which can be attractive to players of other video game franchises like Skyrim or The Witcher.

Players may find themselves getting bored of the same old Minecraft playthrough: get diamonds, get strong gear, beat the Ender Dragon/Wither.

With adventure modpacks, players will have countless hours of new bosses, quests, and gear to discover.

5 best adventure modpacks in Minecraft

#5 - Roguelike Adventures and Dungeons

A Mausoleum structure found in Roguelike Adventure and Dungeons (Image via u/hyperdeeeee on Reddit)

Roguelike Adventures and Dungeons is an amazing modpack for those who are tired of tech mods.

This modpack adds new dimensions, structures, quests and more. Players also have the ability to battle dragons from their newly crafted Airship. Roguelike Adventures and Dungeons does not contain many tech mods at all as it focuses 100% on exploration and quests.

#4 - Valhesia 3

The official Valhesia 3 artwork banner (Image via Curseforge)

The Valhesia 3 modpack is a great modpack that provides fun for every type of player.

This amazing modpack adds tons of new biomes, tech automation, and dungeon structures which allow for hours of exploration and adventure.

Due to its ambiguity, Valhesia 3 is a great modpack to have on a server since each player can pick their role in the tribe. One player can stay at home and craft machinery, while another can go out and look for OP loot.

#3 - The Pixelmon Modpack

The three Kanto starters found in the Pixelmon mod (Image via u/GGServers-TE on Reddit)

The Pixelmon modpack is by far the most unique modpack on this list.

While this modpack caters mainly to the Pokemon fans out there, those who aren't fans of Pokemon are seriously recommended to try this modpack. Pixelmon creates a whole new connection to the mobs of Minecraft, all while adding tons of exploration and goals.

This mod adds new music, biomes, and most importantly... Pokemon.

#2 - All the Mods 6

A beautiful base built on All the Mods 6 (Image via u/DonMartn on Reddit)

It is quite obvious why ATM6 is on this list... it has all of the mods.

All of the Mods 6 is a wonderful modpack to play, as it covers every playstyle. That, of course, is if the player can run it. ATM6 players can create giant industrial factories, or create beautiful green bases like the one seen above.

With All of the Mods, there are endless possibilities.

#1 - RLCraft

Only a fraction of the amazing things to be found in RLCraft (Image via u/theAgentWaffle99 on Reddit)

RLCraft is another extremely unique modpack.

This special modpack is known for being extremely difficult and stated to be the creators vision of what they wanted Minecraft to be like. This modpack adds temperature, a thirst mechanic, and tons of exploration into Minecraft.

Players must be ready to experience death if they want to attempt this hard, yet rewarding modpack...

