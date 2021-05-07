A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/Nikr001_ has recently developed a super creative and aesthetically pleasing technique to farm gunpowder. This popular post gained a solid 4.3 thousand upvotes in 14 hours.

While many mob farms have been seen on Minecraft subreddits, very few have been as pleasing to the eye as this one, and other Redditors have definitely made that known.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor makes a graph of all of the blocks found in one chunk

Minecraft Redditor creates a fully automatic gunpowder farm

The Build

Dropped Gunpowder flowing down a pipe of Honey blocks (Image via u/Nikr001_ on Reddit)

Seen in this Reddit post, the original poster (OP) begins the video by showcasing the hallway in which the magic happens.

The player moves towards a Camp Fire behind a glass enclosure. After the player gets close enough, a few Creepers fall from above into the enclosure and begin to burn on the fireplace.

After the Creepers slowly and agonizingly burn to death, their gunpowder is sucked up by what is most likely a Soul Sand water elevator. The player then turns around and watches as the dropped gunpowder slowly falls through a wall of honey, most likely into hoppers. It is quite an interesting process.

Also read: Minecraft Pocket Edition: Everything players need to know about the game in 2021

Reactions

A great recommendation (Image via Reddit)

One Reddit user pointed out that using a Soul Campfire will increase the efficiency of this gunpowder farm. Another argues that maybe it was on purpose due to the player's hatred towards Creepers.

Imagine if this was a feature (Image via Reddit)

Do Creepers blow up from being set on fire? Luckily that is currently not the case, as this gunpowder farm would no longer work as intended.

A great piece of knowledge (Image via Reddit)

Many players were unaware that Campfires do not destroy items upon touch.

Most mob farmers know this, however not many Minecraft players are mob farmers. This could help others create some interesting builds.

Most attractive mob farm ever (Image via Reddit)

Others were very impressed at the decoration involved in this mob farm. Many mob farms have a cold and depressing look. Maybe the mobs will appreciate dying in a beautiful area instead of a cold stone room.

Also read: Top 5 best weather mods in Minecraft