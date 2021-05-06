Top 5 best weather mods in Minecraft

Players who are bored of Minecraft's boring old weather are highly recommended to try the various weather mods. These mods add crazy weather and storms that add the fear of mother nature to Minecraft.

Luckily, the Minecraft community has tons of extremely talented modders who are more than happy to provide the players with some new weather patterns. While the mods below may not be updated to the latest version, they are still definitely worth a try.

Top 5 weather mods in Minecraft

#5 - Better Weather - Seasons, Blizzards, and more!

The Better Weather official mod artwork (Image via curseforge)

The Better Weather mod adds tons of new weather-related content to Minecraft. Some of these features are listed below:

Seasons

Modified Biome Temperature

Modified Vegetation Color

Modified Crop Growth Speed

Acid Rain

Blizzard

These amazing features flip Minecraft on its head, allowing for a unique aesthetic and gaming experience in the Minecraft world.

#4 - Weather, Storms & Tornadoes

A hurricane from the Weather, Storms & Tornadoes (Image via curseforge

The Weather, Storms, and Tornadoes mod adds some very terrifying weather to Minecraft.

If a Minecraft player ever wanted to experience a raging tornado or hurricane, then this mod is for them. Players can craft a Tornado siren to warn them of their impending doom, making players scramble to fortify their base.

Those who want to experience fear in the game are recommended to try this mod.

#3 - No Weather Effects

Clear skies with the No Weather Effects mod (Image via Pinterest)

The No Weather Effects mod is quite self-explanatory.

Many Minecraft players are extremely annoyed by the rain, and are forced to type in the command to stop it. However, that just makes it come back quicker later. With the No Weather Effects mod, players will not have to experience that pesky rain, thunder, or snow during gameplay.

#2 - Toxic Rain

What the Toxic Rain mod looks like (Image via pwrdown)

The Toxic Rain mod is another very self-explanatory mod.

This mod will have players running indoors screaming as they slowly become poisoned by the toxic rain or snow. Luckily, the creator graciously added a potion that can be used to prevent the effects of the toxic rain.

#1 - Waterworks

The official Waterworks mod artwork (Image via minecraftmods)

The Waterworks mod adds rain collection and other weather manipulation features. These features are listed below:

Raintank

Multiblock Raintank

Groundwater Pump

Rain Rocket

Anti Rain Rocket

While the mod doesn't contain many feaures, the rain collection feature is quite significant.

