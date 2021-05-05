Full list of mobs present in Minecraft as of May 2021

Mojang has added dozens of mobs to Minecraft throughout the years, filling up the game world with tons of unique personalities.

Due to the sheer number of these mobs, it can be difficult to tell just how many of them are available in the game.

Mobs present in Minecraft as of May 2021

Passive Mobs

Shown: All of the passive mobs currently in the game (Image via minecraft.fandom)

All of the Minecraft mobs will be split up into lists categorized by their behavior. All passive mobs within Minecraft are listed below:

Bat, Cat, Chicken, Cod, Cow, Donkey, Fox, Horse

Mooshroom, Mule, Ocelot, Parrot, Pig, Baby Piglin, Baby Polar Bear, Pufferfish, Rabbit, Salmon

Sheep, Skeleton Horse, Snow Golem, Squid, Strider, Tropical Fish, Turtle, Villager, Wandering Trader

These mobs will never attack the player due to their passive nature.

Neutral Mobs

Shown: All of the neutral mobs found within the game (Image via minecraft.fandom)

Neutral mobs will not attack the player unless provoked. However, neutral mobs can be provoked in different ways. All neutral mobs in Minecraft are listed below:

Bee, Cave Spider, Dolphin, Enderman, Iron Golem, Llama

Piglin, Panda, Polar Bear, Spider, Wolk, Zombie Piglin

Hostile Mobs + Bosses

Shown: All of the hostile mobs located within the game (Image via minecraft.fandom)

Hostile mobs will immediately attack any player within their range without being provoked. All hostile mobs in Minecraft are listed below:

Blaze, Chicken Jockey, Creeper, Drowned, Elder Guardian, Endermite, Evoker, Ghast, Guardian, Hoglin

Husk, Magma Cube, Phantom, Piglin Brute, Pillager, Ravager, Ravager Jockey, Shulker, Silverfish, Skeleton, Skeleton Horseman

Slime, Spider Jockey, Stray, Vex, Vindicator, Witch, Wither Skeleton, Zoglin, Zombie, Zombie Villager

Boss mobs are also classified as hostile mobs as they immediately attack the player. The boss mobs in Minecraft are:

Enderdragon

Wither

Upcoming Mobs

Shown: The mobs that are upcoming in the new updates (Image via minecraft.fandom)

Upcoming mobs are mobs that will be added in the upcoming Minecraft Caves and Cliffs updates. These mobs are listed below:

Axolotl

Glow Squid

Goat

While these mobs aren't currently available in the base version of Minecraft, players can load up Snapshot versions to see them in action.

