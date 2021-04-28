5 Minecraft Caves and Cliffs additions that players didn't know about

The upcoming Caves and Cliffs update has left Minecraft fans in a frenzy. These updates are unanimously considered some of the best updates in Minecraft history due to the massive world generation changes.

While most players are aware of the most significant additions, there are some lesser-known updates that are just as cool.

What are the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs additions that players didn't know about?

#5 - Lofty Peaks/Snow Capped Peaks

Shown: An example of the massive Lofty Peaks (Image via Mojang)

The Lofty Peaks and Snow Capped Peaks biomes are, by no means, insignificant.

These biomes are the highest naturally spawned biomes in the Overworld. There are no other biomes that will reach the same world height as these special biomes. They also contain Powder Snow, which is a useful trap item.

#4 - Iron Vein Changes

Shown: Ore vein changes shown with an X-Ray mod (Image via u/Diplotomodon on Reddit)

Most players are aware that ore generation is changing, but some may not know how significant these changes are.

As seen in the image above, Iron Ore is specifically witnessing a drastic alteration. Instead of looking for multiple sources of Iron, Mojang wants players to have a single source that they can repeatedly travel to when needed.

This change is stated to replicate the function of mines in real life.

#3 - Light Dimming

Shown: Light dimming in the Deep Dark Caves (Image via Mojang)

Players exploring the Deep Dark Caves biome must beware of the dimming light.

Light significantly dimming is a sign that the Warden is nearby. If players experience light dimming, they are advised to dig away from the scene as they are no longer safe. The Warden is one of the most dangerous mobs in Minecraft.

#2 - Mob Vote

Shown: The Glow Squid, which was voted into the game (Image via u/TechnoGamerOff on Reddit)

Some players may be unaware of the mob vote that occurred in October 2020.

This mob vote requires players to choose between the following mobs:

Glow Squid

Moobloom

Iceologer

These mobs were previously found in different versions of Minecraft, such as Earth and Dungeons. In the end, the Glow Squid won the vote.

#1 - Emerald Changes

Shown: A two Emerald ore vein (Image via Minecraft)

Emerald Ore will no longer spawn in veins of only one. This is great news for players who want to find natural Emerald.

When coupled with the Fortune enchantment, Emerald veins will become much more rewarding in the upcoming update.

