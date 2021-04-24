Bundles in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Bundles will be included in the upcoming Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update.

Bundles allow players to manage the items in their inventory. They are extremely useful for long expeditions on the surface and caves of the Overworld.

Bundles in Minecraft

Crafting

Shown: The crafting recipe for a bundle (Image via Minecraft)

Players will require six Rabbit Hide and two String to be able to craft a bundle in Minecraft.

Bundles are quite easy to craft as rabbits can be found in many biomes, while strings are quite common.

For efficiency, rabbits can be found in the following biomes:

All Desert Variants

Flower Forest

Taiga

Giant Tree Taiga

Snowy Taiga

Frozen River

All Snowy Tundra Variants

Usage

Shown: Bags that can be grabbed right before an expedition (Image via Minecraft)

Bundles are great for players who like to organize their inventory.

With the unique ability to combine two different items into one slot, bundles are extremely efficient to take on mining trips and surface expeditions.

Much like a regular inventory slot, bundle slots can only contain a total of 64 items. However, the fact that two items can be placed in one slot makes the bundle so powerful.

Bundles can also be placed inside of each other, allowing for more item storage. The amount of space that a bundle will take is four slots plus whatever is placed inside of the bundle.

Items that stack up to 16 will take up four slots each. However, items that do not stack (tools, armor, weapons) will take up the whole bundle (64 slots). This is needed to combat infinite storage, which would be quite overpowered.

As seen above, players can also use to-go bags, which can quickly be grabbed before leaving the base for a long trip.

