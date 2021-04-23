Top 5 uses of Geodes in Minecraft

Geodes are beautiful underground structures that spawn in the Overworld of Minecraft. These structures will be added in the upcoming Caves and Cliffs update.

Geodes are the only source of Calcite and various Amethyst items in the game.

What are the best uses of Geodes in Minecraft?

#5 - Underground Mining Base

Shown: The outside of an amazing Geode base (Image via u/SpectreCraft115 on Reddit)

Some players have taken advantage of the hollow quality of Geodes and have turned them into beautiful underground bases.

In the images above, one Redditor carved out the area around the Geode and added walkways and lanterns in a beautiful manner.

#4 - Calcite

Shown: What Calcite looks like as a decoration (Image via Minecraft)

The aesthetically pleasing block, Calcite, can only be found around the inner layer of a Geode.

After a player breaks through the outer layer of Smooth Basalt, they will run into a white inner layer made out of Calcite. While Calcite is currently not slated to have any use, it can still be utilized as a decoration block.

#3 - Blocks of Amethyst

Shown: An interesting structure made out of Amethyst Blocks and Calcite (Image via Minecraft)

Geodes are the only source of the beautiful Amethyst Block.

Similar to Calcite, Amethyst blocks do not have any other uses besides decoration. Unlike Calcite, Amethyst blocks are extremely good-looking and unique.

#2 - Budding Amethyst

Shown: The difference between Amethyst and Budding Amethyst (Image via Minecraft)

One of the Geode's greatest uses is the Budding Amethyst.

This block allows for the continued growth of Amethyst Clusters. Once fully grown, the Amethyst Clusters can be broken, and this will result in Amethyst Shards.

#1 - Amethyst Shards

Shown: What Amethyst Shards look like in item form (Image via Minecraft)

By far, Amethyst Shards are the best outcome of finding an underground Geode.

These shards allow players to craft some of the new items that will be added in the Caves and Cliffs update.

The items and their Amethyst Shard requirements are listed below:

Amethyst Block (4 shards)

Spyglass (1 shard)

Tinted Glass (4 shards)

