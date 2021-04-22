5 things players didn't know about zombies in Minecraft

Zombies are one of the most well-known mobs in Minecraft.

This mob can also be incredibly annoying as they always seem to pay untimely visits to the player's base in the game.

What are the things that players didn't know about Zombies in Minecraft?

#5 - Turtle Haters

Zombies will smash any Turtle Eggs they find on the beach (Image via Minecraft)

One of the most horrific features of Minecraft is the fact that zombies will smash any turtle eggs they find on the beach.

Zombies can detect turtle eggs within a 24 block radius. They will move towards them and begin to smash them until they are destroyed. The reason for this feature is unexplained.

#4 - Leader Zombies

A leader zombie spawns with an added 50%-70% chance of spawning reinforcements (Image via Minecraft)

Some players may be aware that zombies will call for "reinforcements" in Hard mode. However, some may not be aware of the existence of leader zombies.

A leader zombie is a rare type of zombie that spawns with an added 50%-70% chance of spawning reinforcements. While players won't be able to tell the difference physically, they can identify a leader zombie by the number of reinforcements called in.

#3 - Door Busters

On Hard difficulty, 10% of zombies that bang on the doors will be able to break in (Image via Minecraft)

Zombies have specific mechanics towards doors in the different game difficulties.

On Easy and Normal difficulty, 10% of zombies will bang on wooden doors if there is a target behind them. They will not be able to get through the door, but cracks will start to form on it.

On Hard difficulty, 10% of zombies that bang on the doors will now be able to break in. As a result, players in this mode are recommended to build defenses around their villages.

#2 - Scavengers

A few Zombie scavengers in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Zombies will sometimes pick up items that are on the ground. This mob tends to pick up the following items:

Armor

Pumpkins

Weapons

Tools

Zombies will sometimes also swap the item they are holding for a new item that does more damage or has more durability.

#1 - Pumpkin Head

A player attempting to evade a heavily armored zombie in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Zombies have a harder time seeing players who have a Carved Pumpkin on their head (Java Edition only).

More specifically, the detection range is halved from a range of 35 blocks to 17.5. This can be an extremely useful tactic when making a night-time resource run.

