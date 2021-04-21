A Minecraft Redditor, u/shootingstar557, decided that it would be a good idea to have an aerial battle with the Wither. The post shows the original poster (OP) using the Elytra and a Trident with the Riptide enchantment.

The battle was extremely intense, as the OP spins and twirls through the sky, attacking the Wither with ease. The technique seen actually seems to be quite an effective way to kill this difficult boss!

Minecraft Redditor has a dog fight with Wither over the ocean

The post

OP about to dive upon the Wither from above (Image via u/shootingstar557 on Reddit)

The post begins with the player flying over an ocean with the Elytra. It is then revealed that he has started a fight with the infamous Wither boss, commonly known as one of the most challenging enemies in Minecraft.

Since it is raining during the fight, OP is able to use the Riptide enchantment on a Trident, which allows for fast travel and damage while in water. This enchantment allows OP to spin into the sky and dive upon the Wither, which looks really cool.

OP eventually manages to kill the Wither, and it is incredibly triumphant!

Reactions

A very true statement (Image via Reddit)

Many players were shocked about this technique, which most certainly looks exceptionally cool. It looks similar to a dog fight between two fighter jets.

A new technique? (Image via Reddit)

One Minecraft player brought up the fact that this technique might be highly efficient. Since the skulls won't land as the player is rapidly flying through the sky, the Wither is severely weakened.

A concerned citizen (Image via Reddit)

Some players were concerned about the possibility of the coveted Nether Star falling into a water ravine. This could result in a Magma block pulling the item down, hiding it from the player, which is the worst-case scenario.

Another new technique? (Image via Reddit)

One Redditor provided another possible Wither technique, which would prevent the player's world from being exploded.

This is also a good idea as the technique that OP shows can only be done in the rain due to the Riptide enchantment.

