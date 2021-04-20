Minecraft's Terracotta is a beautiful block that can be used effectively in almost any build. Its ability to be dyed allows players to craft a plethora of smooth and light colors.

Luckily, Terracotta is quite simple to obtain, allowing those of all playstyles to build with it. However, newer Minecraft players may not be aware of the beauty of Terracotta.

Also read: Campfires in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Terracotta in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Obtaining

Shown: Tons of Terracotta found in a Badlands biome (Image via Minecraft)

Terracotta can be obtained effectively with a few different methods.

Players who have discovered a Badlands biome variant will be able to obtain massive amounts of Terracotta fairly quickly. Badlands are home to multiple colors of Terracotta, such as yellow, red, orange, brown, white, light gray, and uncolored.

Players can also obtain Terracota by smelting Clay blocks. These blocks can be crafted by placing four Clay balls in a squad inside of a Crafting Table/inventory. This method is most efficient for players who haven't found a Badlands biome but would still like to use Terracotta.

Advertisement

Also read: Minecraft Redditor creates a giant wave effect with boats

Usage

Shown: Various types of Glazed Terracotta (Image via Minecraft) Enter caption

Once players have gotten their hands on some Terracotta, they can do a few things with it.

Uncolored Terracotta can be manually colored using Terracotta and a dye. More specifically, players will need to put eight Terracotta shaped like an O down on the Crafting Table, with any dye in the middle. This will create any of the desired colored Terracotta.

A little colored Terracotta can add a lot to a build, and players are highly recommended to try it out. The block seems to be overlooked when it comes to Minecraft builds.

Once the player has some colored Terracotta, they can take it a step further by throwing it into a Furnace. Once smelted, colored Terracotta will turn into Glazed Terracotta, each having its own unique pattern. These patterns are pretty quirky and are usually only effective as small touches to a build.

Advertisement

Also read: 5 things players didn't know about salmon in Minecraft