5 things players didn't know about salmon in Minecraft

Minecraft players who enjoy exploring the waters of the Overworld are sure to have spotted a salmon or two at some point.

These fish love to be together and are commonly found in rivers or colder water.

What are the five things that players didn't know about salmon in Minecraft?

#5 - Impaling Enchantment

Shown: A trident narrowly missing a school of salmon in a river (Image via Minecraft)

The Impaling Enchantment allows a weapon to deal bonus damage to most sea creatures, excluding the Drowned.

This enchantment allows players to kill salmon quicker, which results in more food.

#4 - Item or Mob?

Shown: A raw salmon item (Image via Minecraft)

Salmon are one of the rare creatures in Minecraft that are both an item and a mob.

Once the player has killed a salmon mob, it will drop one raw salmon. Raw salmon can also be obtained by fishing with a fishing rod.

#3 - Fish Bones?

Shown: A bunch of fish bones floating in the water (Image via Minecraft)

Salmon have a 5% chance of dropping bone meal upon death (Java Edition).

In the Bedrock Edition, small salmon have a 25% chance of dropping one bone upon death. Medium and large salmon have a 25% chance of dropping one to two bones upon death.

#2 - Size Stats

Shown: Regular Java Edition salmon (Image via Minecraft)

Bedrock Edition players will be happy to know that they can find various sizes of salmon in their waters.

Listed below are the specific spawn chances for the different sizes:

Small (31.5% of Salmon)

Medium (52.6% of Salmon)

Large (15.7% of Salmon)

Java Edition players will only be able to find medium-sized salmon.

#1 - Bucket of Salmon

Shown: The aftermath of placing a Bucket of Salmon

When swimming close to a salmon, Minecraft players can right-click to capture the fish. They will then obtain an item called a Salmon in a Bucket.

Players can use this to place a salmon in the location of their choice.

