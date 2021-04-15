Cactus in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

The Cactus is one of Minecraft's most iconic plants. This succulent provides players with a multitude of effective uses. From base defense to dye crafting, Cacti farms are a necessary build for any player.

The fact that Cacti do not require light to grow, in addition to their ability to do damage, makes them one of the most unique and useful plants in the game.

Cactus in Minecraft

Spawning

Shown: A Cactus found on the edge of a Badlands and Desert biome (Image via Minecraft)

Cacti can only spawn in two biomes: the Badlands and the Desert. They are twice as common in Desert biomes.

Cacti can spawn either one, two or a maximum of three blocks tall. However, if the world generation spawns multiple Cacti on top of each other, it can be taller than that.

Additionally, a Potted Cactus can be found in the secret basement of an Igloo.

Usage

Shown: A Pig in an unfortunate location (Image via Minecraft)

The Cactus can be used in many different scenarios.

It can be smelted in a Furnace to create Green Dye. It can also be used as a garbage can, as any dropped blocks that touch a cactus will disappear.

Multiple Cacti can be used as base defense as they deal damage to all mobs or players. Players or mobs wearing armor will take reduced damage from a Cactus. Mobs will not attempt to avoid a Cactus when moving.

Players who want to multiply their Cactus supply can create a Cactus farm. Since Cacti grow similarly to Sugar Cane, they can be automatically farmed and dropped into a Hopper for storage as soon as they get to a certain height.

