How to download experimental features from  Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Minecraft's most recent Snapshot, 21w15a, has temporarily removed the new world and cave generation for testing purposes. Fortunately, players can still access these removed features by downloading experimental features.

Experimental features allow players to continue testing out the updated world and cave generation. This is great news for those who want to be familiar with these changes when they arrive.

How can players download experimental features from Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update?

Minecraft Snapshot, 21w15a has temporarily removed the new world and cave generation for testing purposes (Image via Minecraft)

Java and Bedrock Edition players will have to perform different tasks to download these experimental features.

Java Edition

Java Edition players will need to download the data pack found on the latest Snapshot feature page. They will then have to follow the steps given below to be able to access the experimental features:

Launch Minecraft Snapshot. Click Create New World. Click Data Packs. Drag Downloaded data pack into the new Window. Click "Yes" after prompt to add data pack. Click arrow to load data pack into game. Click Done and Create World.

After following these steps, Java Edition players will be able to access the removed features in the latest Snapshot.

Bedrock Edition

Shown: A beautiful mountain range (Image via Minecraft)

Luckily, Bedrock players have it way easier when it comes to accessing experimental features in Minecraft.

Bedrock players must follow the instructions given below to be able to access these removed features:

Begin creating a new world. Scroll down to the "Experiments" tab. Toggle "Caves and Cliffs." Finish world creation.

Players looking to access the experimental features in an existing world must follow these instructions:

Go to "Edit" on the existing world. Scroll down to the "Experiments" tab. Toggle "Caves and Cliffs." Enter world.

If followed correctly, players from both versions should be able to experience the new cave and cliff generation.

