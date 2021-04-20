A Redditor, who goes by the username u/SpilledCobra872, recently took advantage of Command Blocks to recreate Mario pipes in Minecraft.

The pipes work seamlessly and teleport the user to a different area. This idea is nothing short of genius and would work great in many adventure maps and creative worlds in Minecraft.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor creates an iconic GIF using command blocks

Players react as Minecraft Redditor creates Mario pipes using commands

The Build

Shown: A look at the outside of the pipe (Image via u/SpilledCobra872 on Reddit)

The post begins with the OP showcasing the outside of his pipe creation. The pipes are supposed to replicate the ones found in the Mario games and are meant to teleport the player to a different area.

When players enter one of the OP's pipes, they will slowly float to the bottom. After the teleportation is done, players will rise to the top of the pipe, where they can safely exit into a completely new location.

Advertisement

The teleport function using Minecraft's Command Blocks is very seamless, and it's hard to tell when the player has actually been teleported.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor makes a graph of all of the blocks found in one chunk

Reactions

The teleportation was so seamless that many players questioned how it actually worked. One Redditor also appreciated the levitation function that was necessary to rise out of the pipe after teleportation.

Shown: A few compliments (Image via Reddit)

Another Minecraft Redditor had the ingenious idea to add sound when entering and leaving the pipe. Mario players will know exactly what sound will soon be added by the OP.

Shown: A wonderful idea (Image via Reddit)

Advertisement

In this thread, the OP explains how he used command blocks to allow teleportation and levitation.

Shown: The OP explains how he created the pipes (Image via Reddit)

Judging by his explanation, this build seems quite easy to replicate for those who want to use it.

Also read: Top 5 additions in the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update that players should know about