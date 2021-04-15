Minecraft Redditor creates an iconic GIF using command blocks

A Minecraft Redditor, who goes by the username u/Flaky-Oil, recently had the ingenious idea of creating a GIF using command blocks. The GIF was taken from one of the most iconic videos ever uploaded to YouTube.

While it would be impossible to explain how this contraption works, most players would agree that it seems like magic. In the picture above, the OP can be seen using a ton of Command Blocks, combined with a Redstone pulse, to create the mystery GIF.

Players react as Minecraft Redditor creates a GIF using command blocks

The Build

The GIF in question was taken from Rick Astley's extremely popular music video "Never Gonna Give You Up" (Image via u/Flaky-Oil on Reddit)

The Reddit post begins with the OP showing the internals of the build, which consists of tons of Command Blocks and Redstone. This obviously doesn't explain how they created the whole GIF in Minecraft. However, that is likely past most players' areas of expertise.

The GIF in question was taken from Rick Astley's extremely popular music video "Never Gonna Give You Up."

The video is part of an online phenomenon popularly known as the "Rick Roll," where players would share it claiming to be important information. Those who click on it usually end up getting frustrated as they realize they have been tricked.

Reactions

Many Redditors claimed they knew they were going to get "Rick-Rolled." However, this is highly unlikely as the OP's execution on this post was impeccable.

Shown: Redditors who have gotten Rick-Rolled (Image via Reddit)

Most Redditors couldn't help but notice the giant black cursor located in the middle of the screen. The OP stated that he didn't realize that it was there when sharing his post and didn't feel like recording again.

Shown: Someone had to ask (Image via Reddit)

It is common for most people to be upset after getting Rick-Rolled. However, that frustration is minimized once they listen to the actual song.

It's a great song! (Image via Reddit)

This Redditor (and the seven upvotes) are the only people to admit that they have been tricked. Others are trying to play it off like they weren't tricked.

The only guy to tell the truth! (Image via Reddit)

Nobody would have expected to be Rick Rolled in a Minecraft build, especially since it is such a rare art form in today's age.

