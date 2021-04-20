Top 5 uses of XP in Minecraft

XP (or Experience Points) is one of the most essential features in Minecraft. Players can use their XP to progress through the game, as it gives them access to the strongest gear.

XP can be spent in a variety of ways, some more useful than others.

What are the best uses of XP in Minecraft?

#5 - Rename Equipment

Shown: A player attempting to rename their Netherite Sword at an Anvil (Image via Minecraft)

Anvils provide multiple ways for players to spend their XP, and one of those uses is Renaming.

Players may feel the need to change the default name of their weapon, such as Diamond Sword or Netherite Sword. After renaming it, the tool/weapon would then be known as whatever the player decides to name it.

Luckily, renaming a tool/weapon is extremely cheap XP-wise, costing only one level.

#4 - Combine Enchantments and Equipment

Shown: A player combining two powerful enchantments into one (Image via MInecraft)

Anvils also allow players to spend their XP by combining two Enchanted Books or tools/weapons/armor into one.

This is an extremely useful technique that will save players XP in the long run. The book combination seen in the image above only cost 5 levels, which is quite easy to acquire.

Two tools/weapons can be combined if they are the same item. Both can have different enchantments. When combined, all enchantments will come together to form one super tool/weapon.

#3 - Enchanting

Shown: An Enchanting Table which is powered by bookshelves (Image via Minecraft)

Players can also use their hard-earned XP to acquire a random enchantment on one of their tools, weapons, armor, or books using an Enchanting Table.

The more bookshelves that are placed around the table, the higher the enchantment level will be. The level caps out at 30, which will provide a stronger enchantment than the lower levels.

#2 - Mending

Tip: A Fishing Rod with Mending is basically unbreakable (Image via Minecraft)

Mending is a wonderful enchantment that can repair the player's tools, weapons, or armor.

When the player gains XP, any item with the Mending enchantment will be slightly repaired if it is in the mainhand, offhand, or armor slot. Due to this mechanic, Mending is regarded as one of the best enchantments in Minecraft.

#1 - Repairing

Shown: A player repairing his barely damaged Diamond Sword for one level (Image via Minecraft)

Repairing is one of the most common ways that players will spend their XP.

Players usually get attached to a certain enchanted weapon or tool and will usually want to repair it multiple times as it becomes worn down.

The more durability is lost on an item, the more levels and resources are required to repair it. Each added resource will add one Enchantment Cost on the repair.

