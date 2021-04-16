Spider Jockey in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Spider Jockeys are one of the rarest mobs in Minecraft. A Spider Jockey consists of a Skeleton riding a Spider. This mob is quite dangerous as both the Spider and the Skeleton can attack at the same time.

Players who stumble upon a wild Spider Jockey are extremely lucky.

Spider Jockey in Minecraft

Spawning

The Skeleton rider will be able to shoot while the Spider pursues the player (Image via Minecraft)

Spider Jockeys can spawn in the same biomes that Spiders and Skeletons spawn, which are most biomes in the Overworld. Since Spiders do not spawn in the Nether, Spider Jockeys cannot spawn there without the use of cheats or eggs.

Due to the fact that there is no Spider Jockey egg, Spider Jockeys can only be manually spawned with the following command:

/summon spider ~ ~ ~ {Passengers:[{id:skeleton,HandItems:[{id:bow,Count:1b}]}]}

Behavior

Spider Jockeys commonly kill themselves in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

The Spider actually controls the movement of the Spider Jockey.

Due to this feature, Spider Jockeys commonly kill themselves. The arrow from the Skeleton may fall and hit the Spider, eventually killing it. Conversely, the Spider's pounce may occasionally hit the Skeleton until it dies.

The Skeleton rider will be able to shoot while the Spider pursues the player. This combination of attacks will prove to be difficult for unprepared players. If performed correctly, Skeleton Jockeys can pursue two different players.

The Skeleton will be dismounted if the Spider manages to fall into water.

