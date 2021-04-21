Wither Skeletons in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Minecraft's Wither Skeleton is a deadly skeleton variant that wields a Stone Sword instead of a Bow. These menacing foes only spawn in the Nether Fortresses found in the Nether.

Much like The Wither, Wither Skeletons have the ability to inflict the Withering status effect on the player.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor creates an iconic GIF using command blocks

Wither Skeletons in Minecraft

Spawning

Shown: A harrowing shot of a Nether Fortress (Image via Minecraft)

In the Java Edition, Wither Skeletons can only be found inside of a Nether Fortress. However, in the Bedrock Edition, four Wither Skeletons will spawn next to The Wither when it reaches half health (normal or hard difficulty).

In addition to using a spawn egg, the locations listed above are the only ways for players to find Wither Skeletons.

Advertisement

Players who want to spawn The Wither boss will need to farm Wither Skeletons for a while. Players will need three Wither Skeleton heads, which are a rare drop.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor makes a graph of all of the blocks found in one chunk

Behavior

Shown: A Wither Skeleton looking for its next victim (Image via Minecraft)

Wither Skeletons are one of the rare mobs that sprint when attacking. They will chase after the following mobs:

Players

Snow Golems

Iron Golems

Baby Turtles

Piglins

Piglin Brutes

Much like regular Skeletons, Wither Skeletons will run away from Wolves and give up on attacking the player.

Wither Skeletons will inflict the Withering status effect on whatever or whoever they attack. This effect is similar to poison, except it turns the player's health bar black and is able to kill the player.

Unlike regular Skeletons, Withers are immune to Fire and the Withering status effect.

Since they are an undead mob, Wither Skeletons are healed by Instant Damage splash potions and are damaged by Instant Health splash potions.

Also read: Campfires in Minecraft: Everything players need to know