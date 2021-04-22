Enchanted Golden Apple in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

The Enchanted Golden Apple is one of Minecraft's most iconic consumables. Commonly known as the Notch Apple or God Apple, this item is one of the hardest to acquire in the game.

Many players never get the chance to eat an Enchanted Golden Apple. However, those who do will only eat them when absolutely necessary.

Enchanted Golden Apple in Minecraft

Obtaining

An underwater Ruined Portal, where God Apples can be found (Image via Minecraft)

Obtaining an Enchanted Golden Apple is extremely difficult. They can only be found in the following locations:

Dungeon Chest (3.1% chance)

Mineshaft Chest (1.4% chance)

Bastion Remnant Treasure Chest (6.5% chance)

Desert Temple Chest (2.6% chance)

Ruined Portal Chest (1.5% chance)

Woodland Mansion Chest (3.1% chance)

As players can see, the odds of finding an Enchanted Golden Apple are extremely low across the board.

Usage

Golden Enchanted Apples can be used to create a "Thing" banner pattern in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

While Golden Enchanted Apples aren't the most useful item in the game, they can be life-saving in certain situations.

The Golden Enchanted Apple's most common use is during high-intensity situations such as a boss fight or PVP scenario. Many PVP players like to eat Golden Enchanted Apples before getting into an evenly matched battle.

Here are the stats for the Golden Enchanted Apple:

Absorption IV for 2 minutes (provides 8 golden hearts)

Regeneration II for 30 seconds (healings 8 hearts)

Fire Resistance I for 5 minutes

Resistance I for 5 minutes (20% overall reduced damage)

Enchanted Golden Apples can also be used to breed, increase taming chances and speed up the growth of horses

Additionally, these apples can be used to create a "Thing" banner pattern, which can be applied to a Banner inside of a Loom (seen above).

Piglins are extremely attracted to the God Apple and will run towards a dropped one and steal it.

