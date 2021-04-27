Axolotl in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Axolotls are set to arrive in Minecraft with the much-awaited Caves and Cliffs update.

Axolotls have tons of unique features that can assist players on their journey in the game. They can defend players from the dangerous creatures of the ocean as they attack most underwater mobs.

Axolotl in Minecraft

Spawning

Shown: Axolotls will spawn in underground water sources (Image via Minecraft)

While currently not available in Minecraft, players can spawn Axolotls using a Bucket of Axolotl or Spawn Egg.

When the Caves and Cliffs update rolls out, Axolotls will spawn in underground water sources such as Lush Caves and surface rivers.

Behavior

Shown: Taking an Axolotl for a walk (Image via Minecraft)

Axolotls are passive towards the player.

As seen in the image above, Axolotls can be attached to a lead and transported to the desired body of water. Currently, they seem to go crazy when attached to a lead.

Axolotls are hostile to all underwater mobs except for turtles and dolphins. Players may want to keep their pet Axolotls away from any squids if they don't want them swimming away.

Axolotls have the unique ability to play dead when taking damage. There is a 33% chance for this to occur. In such situations, the Axolotl will fall to the floor of the water and regenerate its health.

Outside the water, Axolotls will die after 6000 game ticks (five minutes).

Breeding

Shown: An Axolotl family (Image via Minecraft)

Axolotls can be bred with Tropical Fish. After breeding, adult Axolotls cannot be bred for another five minutes.

Additional Tropical Fish can be used to decrease maturation time for baby Axolotls. If not fed tropical fish, baby Axolotls will take 20 minutes to mature into an adult.

