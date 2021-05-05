Steve's image is synonymous with Minecraft. His stoic face paired with a bright blue shirt and pants will remind players of their first experiences with this amazing video game.

While almost every Minecraft player knows who Steve is, some may be unaware of his rich backstory.

Who is Steve in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Backstory

Shown: A bunch of classic Steve models (Image via u/abney317 on Reddit)

Steve was introduced in the earliest versions of Minecraft, acting as a mob that would run around with no animation. In the Java Edition pre-Classic rd-132328, 100 Steves would spawn, although they were then known as "Humans" back then.

These humans would eventually run around and hurt the player. However, the funny thing is they wouldn't punch the players. They would just run into them.

As Minecraft was continuously updated, Steve became the official player model as well as a test mob.

Besides his creation and updates, little is known about Steve's history, such as where he came from or who his parents are. All accounts claiming to know this are fabricated.

Appearances

Shown: Steve as seen in the game Super Smash Brothers (Image via jeremydamen)

As Minecraft increased in popularity, so did Steve. This popularity resulted in Steve being featured in some of the most popular games out there.

Steve's head is an unlockable item in Borderlands 2 for those who reach level 20 as a Paladin.

Steve is a playable character in Retro City Rampage, which also unlocks the "Big Head" mode.

In the highly popular Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Steve and his female counterpart Alex appear in the DLC Pack 2 as playable characters.

