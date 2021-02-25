Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs Snapshot 21w08a: List of added features and changes

Minecraft fans must be quite content right now! With multiple snapshots and a huge Minecraft Dungeons update, Mojang is being quite generous with all of this great content.

Minecraft Snapshot 21w08a is a small snapshot with a few texture changes and gameplay fixes. Read more to find out what was changed!

Minecraft Snapshot 21w08a features:

Texture Changes (again)

Once again, Minecraft has changed the textures of most ores and minerals. This change seems to make the ores have greater depth and shine. This is a great change for those who weren't fans of the previous texture update.

Luckily, Diamond Ore remains untouched due to its iconic nature!

Old Snapshot vs New Snapshot (Image via Mojang Studios)

Grimstone?

Previously known as Grimstone, Deepslate has been added in the new snapshot. Deepslate looks much like grimstone, however it now has a top texture.

When mined, Grimstone turns into Cobbled Deepslate, similar to stone and cobblestone. Additionally, Lapis, Redstone, Gold, Iron, and Diamond can be found inside Deepslate. These ores take twice as long to mine than regular Stone.

Deepslate (left) vs Cobble Deepslate (right) (Image via Minecraft Snapshot 21w08a)

As seen above, Deepslate has a different top texture than its Cobbled version.

Feature Changes

Listed below are a few of the important feature changes in this snapshot:

Tweaked cave sizes again

Smooth Basalt can be obtained by smelting Basalt

Slime and Honey blocks have moved to the Redstone section in Creative mode

Particles appear around spore blossoms

Andesite no longer generates past y = 0

Amethyst geode Tuff layers are now consisted of Smooth Basalt

Left: Basalt | Middle: Smooth Basalt | Right: Polished Basalt (Image via Minecraft)

Bug Fixes

Listed below are all of the bug fixes included in this Snapshot:

Rooted Dirt footsteps are now quieter than regular Dirt

Geodes will no longer be floating due to cave size changes

Old cave generation will not generate past y = 0

