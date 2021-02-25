Minecraft Dungeons Flames of The Nether Update Patch Notes: New mobs, weapons, armors, missions, and more

Minecraft Dungeons: Flames of The Nether DLC has been released!

Rejoice! The Flames of The Nether DLC for Minecraft Dungeons has finally been released.

After months of impatient waiting, one of Minecraft Dungeon's best-looking DLC has arrived on February 24. In addition to this DLC, a massive free content update has also been released.

Patch Notes incoming! (Image via Microsoft)

Flames of the Nether Patch Notes

The Flames of the Nether DLC includes a ton of great new additions to Minecraft Dungeons. Below is a list of all of these additions!

Missions

The Flames of the Nether features six new missions! These missions will contain tons of weapons, armor, and artifacts for the player to use. In addition to all of that, two-player skins and a Baby Ghast pet are also making their way into the update. Players must prepare for smouldering battles as they make their way through the Nether!

Weapons

This DLC contains eight new weapons. Here is a list of these weapons.

Broken Sawblade

Mechanized Sawblade

Bone club

Bone Cudgel (Unique)

Twisting Vine Bow

Weeping Vine Bow (Unique)

Cog Crossbow

Pride of the Piglins (Unique)

Each of these weapons have their own unique attributes. For example, the Pride of the Piglins does 43 ranged damage and has a chance to fire piercing shots!

Armor

Flames of the Nether also contains four new armors. The armors have been listed below.

Sprout Armor

Living Vines Armor (Unique)

Piglin Armor

Golden Piglin Armor (Unique)

These new armors are crazy good! Especially the Golden Piglin Armor, which provides +50% artifact damage, the possibility of getting a consumable on potion use, resets artifact cooldown on potion use, and supplies addition health to the wearer.

A player fighting a Golden Piglin. Will they get its armor? (Image via EdEMonster on Twitch)

Artifacts

This new Minecraft Dungeons DLC contains four generous new Artifacts! These artifacts are listed below.

Blast Fungus

Powershaker

Spingblade

Thundering Quiver

The Thundering Quiver (shown below) provides the player with thundering arrows that do 69 ranged damage. The Quiver has a cooldown of 30 seconds.

A look at the Thundering Quiver (Image via Minecraft.Gamepedia)

Looking for the Free content update Patch Notes? Keep scrolling!

Free content update Patch Notes

Along with all of these goodies is a MASSIVE content update, all for the price of $0!

Here are the most important features added!

Ancient Hunts

Ancient Hunts are randomly generated quests that can provide the player with Gilded Gear. For a better chance to get this gear, players will have to sacrifice items and enchantment points.

Gilded Gear

Gilded gear is the best gear in all of Minecraft Dungeons! To get this gear, players will have to defeat Ancient mobs, which requires players to challenge the Nether.

New Currency and Merchants

Once the player acquires their first gold from Ancient Hunts, they will be able to access a Piglin Merchant, which will be located in the mysterious caves. This gold can be traded for items with a chance to get Gilded Gear!

A look at the Piglin Merchant (Image via Minecraft.gamepedia)

New Enchantments

In addition to the tons of goodies added, new enchantments will allow players to get the upper hand in the Dungeons. Here is a list of these enchantments:

Pain Cycle (Melee)

Artifact Synergy (Melee)

Cooldown Shot (Ranged)

Shock Web (Ranged)

Artifact Charge (ranged)

Reckless (Armor)

Beast Burst (Armor)

Beast Boss (Armor)

Beast Surge (Armor)

Fire Focus (Armor)

Lightning Focus (Armor)

Poison Focus (Armor)

Soul Focus (Armor)

Apocalypse Plus

Last but not least, Minecraft Dungeon's Apocalypse Plus mode is receiving the following changes:

25 total levels instead of 20

Gear power and mob stats increase more frequently

Boss fight on every third level

Tier 2 and 3 mob frequency is lowered

Threshold can now be used at Blacksmith

Woohoo! (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Flames of the Nether DLC + Free content update is a blessing for all Minecraft Dungeons fans. Let's get dungeoneering!

