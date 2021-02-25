Minecraft Dungeons Flames of The Nether Update Patch Notes: New mobs, weapons, armors, missions, and more

Minecraft Dungeons: Flames of The Nether DLC has been released!
Rejoice! The Flames of The Nether DLC for Minecraft Dungeons has finally been released.
After months of impatient waiting, one of Minecraft Dungeon's best-looking DLC has arrived on February 24. In addition to this DLC, a massive free content update has also been released.
Flames of the Nether Patch Notes
The Flames of the Nether DLC includes a ton of great new additions to Minecraft Dungeons. Below is a list of all of these additions!
Missions
The Flames of the Nether features six new missions! These missions will contain tons of weapons, armor, and artifacts for the player to use. In addition to all of that, two-player skins and a Baby Ghast pet are also making their way into the update. Players must prepare for smouldering battles as they make their way through the Nether!
Weapons
This DLC contains eight new weapons. Here is a list of these weapons.
- Broken Sawblade
- Mechanized Sawblade
- Bone club
- Bone Cudgel (Unique)
- Twisting Vine Bow
- Weeping Vine Bow (Unique)
- Cog Crossbow
- Pride of the Piglins (Unique)
Each of these weapons have their own unique attributes. For example, the Pride of the Piglins does 43 ranged damage and has a chance to fire piercing shots!
Armor
Flames of the Nether also contains four new armors. The armors have been listed below.
- Sprout Armor
- Living Vines Armor (Unique)
- Piglin Armor
- Golden Piglin Armor (Unique)
These new armors are crazy good! Especially the Golden Piglin Armor, which provides +50% artifact damage, the possibility of getting a consumable on potion use, resets artifact cooldown on potion use, and supplies addition health to the wearer.
Artifacts
This new Minecraft Dungeons DLC contains four generous new Artifacts! These artifacts are listed below.
- Blast Fungus
- Powershaker
- Spingblade
- Thundering Quiver
The Thundering Quiver (shown below) provides the player with thundering arrows that do 69 ranged damage. The Quiver has a cooldown of 30 seconds.
Looking for the Free content update Patch Notes? Keep scrolling!
Free content update Patch Notes
Along with all of these goodies is a MASSIVE content update, all for the price of $0!
Here are the most important features added!
Also Read: Minecraft Dungeons Nether DLC release date and features revealed
Ancient Hunts
Ancient Hunts are randomly generated quests that can provide the player with Gilded Gear. For a better chance to get this gear, players will have to sacrifice items and enchantment points.
Gilded Gear
Gilded gear is the best gear in all of Minecraft Dungeons! To get this gear, players will have to defeat Ancient mobs, which requires players to challenge the Nether.
New Currency and Merchants
Once the player acquires their first gold from Ancient Hunts, they will be able to access a Piglin Merchant, which will be located in the mysterious caves. This gold can be traded for items with a chance to get Gilded Gear!
New Enchantments
In addition to the tons of goodies added, new enchantments will allow players to get the upper hand in the Dungeons. Here is a list of these enchantments:
- Pain Cycle (Melee)
- Artifact Synergy (Melee)
- Cooldown Shot (Ranged)
- Shock Web (Ranged)
- Artifact Charge (ranged)
- Reckless (Armor)
- Beast Burst (Armor)
- Beast Boss (Armor)
- Beast Surge (Armor)
- Fire Focus (Armor)
- Lightning Focus (Armor)
- Poison Focus (Armor)
- Soul Focus (Armor)
Apocalypse Plus
Last but not least, Minecraft Dungeon's Apocalypse Plus mode is receiving the following changes:
- 25 total levels instead of 20
- Gear power and mob stats increase more frequently
- Boss fight on every third level
- Tier 2 and 3 mob frequency is lowered
- Threshold can now be used at Blacksmith
The Flames of the Nether DLC + Free content update is a blessing for all Minecraft Dungeons fans. Let's get dungeoneering!
Also Read: Minecraft Bedrock Edition beta 1.16.210.60: List of changes and fixes
Related: Minecraft Achievement Guide: We're being attacked!