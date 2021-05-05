Minecraft Realms are an excellent way for friends to play together without going through the arduous process of setting up a server. For a low monthly cost, players have access to hours of content.

Players planning to play with friends can easily split the cost, resulting in the Realm being worth the price.

Realms in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

What is a Realm?

Shown: A Realm being observed from a portal (Image via Mojang)

A Realm is a multiplayer world that anyone can join if they have a link to it.

Realms are located on the cloud, which means that the server owner does not have to create it themselves and instead pays a small monthly fee.

Before Realms, players would have to download the server files and spend hours going through the steps for the server to run. Realms can now just be purchased and the hosts can send the link to it to friends.

Since Realms are on the cloud, they will automatically save, allowing the host not to worry about losing their progress.

Minecraft Realms are available on the following platforms:

PC

Xbox

Playstation

Switch

Android

IPhone

VR

Minecraft Realms Plus

Shown: Another great advertisement for Minecraft Realms (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft Realms Plus is a newly released feature. It allows players to obtain additional content in the form of curated Minecraft Marketplace content, released monthly to Realm owners. These Realms Plus packs include additional texture packs, maps, and skins for players to try out.

This content can be played offline or online, which is great for players of varied internet connection quality.