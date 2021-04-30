Both the Creeper and Charged Creeper are some of Minecraft's scariest hostile mobs. They are known for sneaking up on the player when they least expect it... and blowing up their base.

While quite similar, these two mobs have some differences that players should be aware of.

Creeper vs. Charged Creeper in Minecraft: What's the difference

Similarities

Shown: A close-up of the Creepy bois (Image via Minecraft)

As seen in the image above, both the regular Creeper and Charged Creeper look extremely similar. They have the same exact green and noisy texture, same eye color, and are exactly the same size.

The countdown range and time are exactly the same for both mobs, as well as the same movement speed.

Both the Creeper and Charged Creeper have the same entity ID, however Charged Creepers have the boolean value of "powered" set to one.

Differences

Shown: The explosion size difference between the Creeper (left) and Charged Creeper (right) (Image via Minecraft)

Creepers and Charged Creepers have different qualities that players should be aware of, lest they get caught off guard.

Aesthetically, the only difference between a Charged Creeper and a regular Creeper is the blue aura that surrounds the Charged Creeper.

The explosion from the Charged Creeper is twice as powerful as the regular Creeper, as displayed in the image above. This explosion is also the highest damage dealt by a mob, dealing 63.75 hearts on Hard difficulty.

The special explosions from a Charge Creeper also guarantees that a mob will drop its head. If multiple mobs are killed in the blast, the mob that drops its head is chosen at random.

In the Bedrock Edition, all mobs that are killed by the Charged Creeper's explosion will drop their head, which can be farmed effectively.

