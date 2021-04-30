An ingenious Minecraft Redditor named u/Mike-101616 has created a turrett using some of Minecraft Bedrock Edition's unique mechanics. This fun creation can be used as an effective base defense.

This build utilizes Snow Golems, Fire or Soul Fire, Netherrack, and some Walls. The Snow Golems are trapped behind the walls. However, they can shoot snowballs on fire at other mobs.

Minecraft Redditor finds a way to make Snow Golems extremely dangerous

The Build

Shown: The Snow Golems prioritizing the wrong mob! (Image via u/Mike-101616 on Reddit)

As seen in the image above, the build consists of a structure mainly made of Stone Walls and Slabs.

In the middle of the walls are four Netherrack blocks that will be lit ablaze when ready. Inside the four Netherrack blocks is the Snow Golems, who provide the main function of the build.

When the Snow Golems spot a hostile mob, they will begin to fire at it. Since fire covers the vision, the thrown Snowballs will light up, deal with knockback, and set the mob on fire. Snow Golems are extremely susceptible to ranged attacks. They will fall in one shot of an arrow.

Players should be aware that this feature is only available on Minecraft Bedrock Edition, so Java Edition players will have to deal with it!

Reactions

Shown: Good information regardless (Image via Reddit)

In this thread, one Redditor explains how this build would work in the Java Edition. The Golems would not do any damage and would not set any mob on fire. This is unfortunate for Java Edition players. However, they get a lot of perks so that they can deal with it.

Shown: Water on Fire (Image via Reddit)

Many Minecraft Redditors found it quite funny how Snowballs can be set on fire in the Bedrock Edition. Since Snow is literally frozen water, technically, a Snowball on fire is water on fire.

Shown: The logic doesn't add up (Image via Reddit)

Some Redditors found it ironic that the Snow Golems can kill Zombies and Ravagers but are weak to the frail Skeletons.

Shown: A wonderful idea (Image via Minecraft)

One Redditor had the amazing idea to buff the Snow Golems with various Potions. This may prevent them from dying so easily.

