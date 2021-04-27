5 things players didn't know about Evokers in Minecraft

Evokers are one of the hardest mobs to defeat in Minecraft. This is because of their spellcasting abilities and intelligent nature.

Players are advised to learn everything about Evokers before facing them in a Woodland Mansion or during a raid.

What are 5 things that players didn't know about Evokers in Minecraft?

#5 - Totem of Undying

Shown: A Totem of Undying looks similar to a Villager (Image via pinterest)

The Totem of Undying in Minecraft can only be acquired by killing an Evoker.

This drop is fitting for the Evoker, as it is an extremely useful item that prevents the holder from dying.

The Totem of Undying is guaranteed to be dropped upon killing an Evoker.

#4 - Evasive Tactics

Shown: An Evoker just chilling (Image via Minecraft)

Evokers will attempt to stay at a distance from the player during an encounter.

Evokers are smart. When within a distance of ten blocks to a player, they will create a distance when not summoning a spell.

Players are recommended to fire at them with ranged attacks.

#3 - Raid Captain

Shown: The rare Raid Captain Evoker (Image via Minecraft)

In the Java Edition, Evokers have a small chance of spawning as a Raid Captain. This means that they will drop an Ominous Banner and inflict the Bad Omen status effect.

Many players may know that the Bad Omen status effect will start a raid when an inflicted player enters a village

#2 - Feeling Ill

Shown: An Evoker getting defeated (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft players will receive an achievement named "Feeling Ill" after killing an Evoker.

This is quite a difficult achievement to acquire as Evokers are extremely difficult to defeat, especially after spawning some Vexes.

If the Evoker spawns Vexes, players are recommended to focus on the Evoker first so that it does not spawn anymore.

#1 - Sheep Conversion Spell

Shown: An Evoker about to change the color of a sheep (Image via Minecraft)

Evokers have a strange desire to change a blue-dyed sheep to red.

As seen above, when an Evoker spots a blue sheep, it will summon a spell to change its color to red.

The cooldown for this spell is seven seconds.

