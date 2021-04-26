Candles in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Candles are one of the upcoming features in the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update. They serve as a light source and can be lit with flint and steel.

Here's a look at all there is to know about candles in Minecraft.

Also read: How to download experimental features from Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Candles in Minecraft

Crafting

Shown: The crafting recipe needed to craft a candle in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Candles are quite easy to make in Minecraft. The hardest crafting material to acquire when making candles is the Honeycomb, which can be farmed if the player has any beehives or bee nests nearby.

After crafting, players can dye the candle with 16 different colors. To do this, all the player needs to do is place the candle and the chosen dye together in a crafting table/inventory.

Advertisement

Also read: Minecraft Redditor makes a graph of all of the blocks found in one chunk

Usage

Shown: A plethora of candles in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Candles have the unique ability to be stacked on a singular block. This stack can be increased to four per block.

A singular candle provides a light level of three. Each candle will add a light level of three to the stack for a maximum light level of 12 per block.

Candles can be lit with a flint and steel, fire charge or any flaming projectile. They can be extinguished with water or player interaction. Waterlogged candles can no longer be lit.

A singular candle can be placed on top of an uneaten cake. This candle can also be lit if the player is celebrating a special occasion.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor explains how to transform a small body of water into a beautiful pond