Glow Squid vs Squid in Minecraft: Differences and similarities

While most Minecraft players are aware of how the regular Squid works in the game, the Glow Squid has a couple of new mechanics.

The Glow Squid is a mob that will be added in the upcoming Caves and Cliffs update. Since Glow Squids must be killed in order to craft the Glow Item Frame, players should know where they spawn and how they behave.

Glow Squid vs Squid in Minecraft

Differences

Another image of a Glow Squid and a regular Squid side by side (Image via Minecraft)

As seen in the image above, the Squid and Glow Squid have some glaring physical differences.

The Glow Squid has a bright and vibrant texture, while the Squid has a dark and dull texture, making them harder to spot in the ocean. Both squids also have different eye textures.

When they move, Glow Squids emit stars that give them a sparkling effect. The regular Squid does not have this effect.

The ink released by the regular squid is black, while the Glow Squid's ink is green.

Glow Squids spawn deeper in the ground than the Squid (at any level below 63).

Similarities

A similar shot of a Glow Squid and a regular Squid in action (Image via Minecraft)

The Glow Squid and the regular Squid are exactly the same size.

As both squids are considered aquatic mobs, they are both affected by the Impaling enchantment.

Axolotls do not discriminate between squid species as they will attack both the Glow Squid and the Squid on sight.

Both squid species will die after 300 game ticks (15) if not being submerged in water.

Baby Squids of both species exist in the Bedrock Edition. However, there is no way to breed squid in order to acquire these babies.

The Glow Squid and the regular Squid are both passive towards the player, shooting ink and swimming away when hit.

