5 best potions to use during the Ender Dragon fight in Minecraft

The Ender Dragon is widely known as one of Minecraft's hardest battles. Players will need to be skilled with both melee and ranged weapons to even stand a chance. Additionally, players are urged to use potions to mitigate the various hazards that come with the Ender Dragon.

Apart from enchanted gear, Potions make the Ender Dragon fight significantly easier. However, certain potions are more useful against the Ender Dragon than others.

5 best potions for an Ender Dragon fight in Minecraft

#5 - Potion of Strength

An Item Frame containing a Potion of Strength (Image via Minecraft)

While not a direct counter to the Ender Dragon, the Potion of Strength will provide a decent boost to melee damage strength.

These potions are very useful for when the Ender Dragon is within melee range. Players need to do as much damage as possible before the Ender Dragon flies back into the sky, only being able to be damaged by ranged attacks.

Due to the length of the battle, players are recommended to use the eight minute version of the potion.

#4 - Potion of Slow Falling

An Item Frame containing a Potion of Slow Falling (Image via Minecraft)

If the player is not in possession of Feather Falling enchanted boots, they are highly recommended to brew the Potion of Slow Falling.

Albeit quite arduous to brew, these potions completely mitigate fall damage, in addition to slowing down the speed of falling.

Potions of Slow Falling completely counter the Ender Dragon's ability to send the player flying into the sky, which guarantees a death from fall damage unless the player is quick with a water bucket.

The video above will give players the best tips and tricks to easily defeat the Ender Dragon.

#3 - Potion of Swiftness

An Item Frame containing a Potion of Swiftness (Image via Minecraft)

Potions of Swiftness are extremely useful due to the fast paced nature of the Ender Dragon battle.

Players must be able to quickly run away from the Ender Dragon's various attacks, as well as move from Obelisk to Obelisk to destroy the Ender Crystals.

Similar to the Potion of Strength, players are recommended to craft the eight minute duration Potion of Swiftness due to the length of the Ender Dragon battle.

#2 - Potion of Regeneration

An Item Frame containing a Potion of Regeneration (Image via Minecraft)

It is obvious why Potions of Regeneration are useful for the Ender Dragon battle.

These potions will allow for a slow regeneration of health, which is useful to counter the fireball attack, as well as the countless Endermen that will most likely attack the player.

Players will need constant health regeneration to make sure they do not die. Thus, players should craft the 1.5 minute duration potion.

#1 - Potion of Healing

An Item Frame containing a Splash Potion of Healing (Image via Minecraft)

The Splash Potion of Healing will prove to be a lifesaver during the battle with the Ender Dragon.

There are many highly dangerous scenarios when fighting the dragon, such as the Ender Crystal explosion and the Enderman hoard.

If the player is in a pinch and needs instant health, they can quickly throw a Splash Potion of Healing below them to regain health. This could be a decision that prevents an unfortunate death.

