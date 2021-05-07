5 things players need to know about Ocelots in Minecraft

Ocelots are one of the most unique mobs in Minecraft. They were added in the 1.2.1 update, which was released all the way back in 2012.

Ocelots have many useful mechanics and features that players should know about.

5 important features of Ocelots in Minecraft

#5 - Base Defense

A Creeper booking it away from an unaware Ocelot (Image via Minecraft)

Ocelots can act as a base defense against some of the most annoying mobs in Minecraft.

Phantoms (Bedrock Edition only) and Creepers (both editions) will not come anywhere near an Ocelot. If a player decides to build a base in a Jungle biome, there is a chance that a trusting Ocelot will defend their base when it matters the most.

#4 - Trust Mechanic

The signal that an Ocelot finally trusts the player (Image via Minecraft)

Ocelots cannot be tamed by the player. They only have the ability to trust them.

While they cannot be tamed, a trusting Ocelot will not flee from the player as they usually do. Trusting Ocelots will also not despawn unless they are far away for too long.

#3 - Deadly Kitty

An Ocelot assaulting a group of innocent Chickens (Image via Minecraft)

Ocelots like to prey on the weak. They will stalk and eventually kill Baby Turtles and Chickens.

Players who like to breed Turtles and Chickens must make sure that they have no Ocelots around.

#2 - Fall Damage

An Ocelot living on the edge (Image via Minecraft)

Ocelots are completely immune to fall damage. However, this doesn't mean that they will just jump off any cliff. Their AI will still avoid long drops as if they will take damage.

This is useful information to know if the player and an Ocelot ever get into a dire situation.

#1 - Spawning Specifics

An Ocelot in his natural habitat (Image via Minecraft)

In Java Edition, the Ocelot can spawn in any Jungle biome except the Bamboo Jungle or Jungle Edge.

In Bedrock Edition, the Ocelot can spawn in any Jungle biome, including both biomes listed above.

