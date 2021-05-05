Top 5 Minecraft Reddit Redstone contraptions (2021)

The Minecraft Reddit is a wonderful cesspool of amazingly creative individuals. Many of them are incredibly talented with Redstone, creating contraptions that most people can't even comprehend.

Listed below are some of the best Redstone contraptions created this year!

Five best Minecraft Reddit Redstone contraptions (2021)

#5 - The Dripstone Guillotine

A guillotine made from the sharp Dripstone (Image via u/rishonathan on Reddit)

Built by u/rishonathan, this is one of those builds that just makes complete sense.

As shown in the post, OP takes a look at his final resting place, then crawls into a small space below the Dripstone. At the hit of a switch, the Dripstone falls and kills him instantly. Not a bad way to go!

#4 - Self Building Railway

The railway building itself in front of the player's eyes (Image via u/MisterInSayne on Reddit)

Created by U/MisterInSayne, this self-building railway is guaranteed to blow the players' minds.

As seen in a post six days ago, OP had the ingenious idea of creating a railway that makes itself, as well as retracts behind players after they have passed by. This is a super cool and creative build that has probably never been done before.

#3 - Rotating Door

A beautiful rotating door (Image via u/jayceja on Reddit)

Built by u/jayceja, this rotating door looks like it can be seen in a luxurious five-star hotel!

As seen in this post from three weeks ago, OP created a fully functional rotating door that automatically rotates. Somehow, OP managed to completely conceal all of the Redstone used in this amazing build.

#2 - Anxiety Machine

The Anxiety Machine at work (Image via u/SpaceHQ on Reddit)

Built by u/SpaceHQ, this gadget is quite the humorous one!

Some Minecraft players may be wondering why this machine is called an Anxiety Machine. It gets the name from the fact that the pistons are pushing the Redstone and TNT so fast that it does not trigger the TNT to blow up.

This is a pointless build. However, it is amusing and deserves all 20k upvotes that it got!

#1 - Geometry Dash

A player playing Geometry Dash from a large iPhone (Image via u/I_Really_Like_Stairs on Reddit)

Built by u/I_Really_Like_Stairs, this Geometry Dash build is nothing short of mind-blowing!

It is difficult to even fathom how this insane contraption was made. In the post, OP can be seen playing a game of Geometry Dash, which is located on a giant iPhone build.

Watching the video is a must to get the full effect!

