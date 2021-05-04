Amethyst is one of the many additions players can expect in the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update. These blocks are unique, being that they are crystals that slowly grow and have multiple stages.

Before the release of the update, players should know how these unique crystals work.

How does Amethyst work in Minecraft?

Obtaining

Shown: The difference between Budding Amethyst (left) Block of Amethyst (right) (Image via Minecraft)

Players can only find all variants of Amethyst in Geodes, large spherical structures that are located deep underground.

As seen in the image above, there are two types of Amethyst Blocks: Budding Amethyst and Block of Amethyst. Amethyst Blocks can be mined and taken from the Geodes and used for building. Budding Amethyst cannot be mined at all, even with a Silk Touch pickaxe.

Growth

Shown: A Budding Amethyst that has sprouted some Amethyst Clusters (Image via Minecraft)

As seen in the image above, Budding Amethyst blocks will eventually sprout some Amethyst Buds and Amethyst Clusters over time.

Amethyst Buds are the first three stages of an Amethyst Cluster. When mined, Amethyst Buds will not drop Amethyst Shards. However, Amethyst Clusters, the fourth and final stage of growth, will drop Amethyst Shards.

When breaking an Amethyst Cluster at any stage of its life, it will always drop the cluster block, but the Shards will only drop in the fourth stage. Players can use these Shards to craft a multitude of unique items.

Items

Shown: A Spyglass within a Glowing Item Frame (Image via Minecraft)

Amethyst Shards can be used to craft the following items:

Amethyst Block (four shards)

Spyglass (one shard)

Tinted Glass (four shards)

Obviously, all of these items will be included within the upcoming Caves and Cliffs update.

