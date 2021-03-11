Minecraft Redditor runs on almost every block in the game, leaves other players awestruck

It's amazing to still be seeing new and interesting creations in Minecraft after 10+ years. That is why when u/Fuzzballinacan decided to create a highway consisting of (almost) every single block in Minecraft, everyone had to watch.

In a video that lasts around a minute, this ingenious Redditor can be seen sprinting down a seemingly infinite highway of blocks, pressure plates, doors, redstone components, and more. This is a video that most Minecraft players will have a hard time ignoring.

Redditor runs on almost every block in Minecraft

Shown: Steve after running on every single block in Minecraft (Image via PlanetMinecraft)

It is players like u/Fuzzballinacan that breathe life in a long-living game such as Minecraft.

Players questioning how the OP managed to run on certain blocks (Image via Reddit)

Players seemed to be in disbelief about how the OP ran on certain blocks. It was then discovered that "barrier blocks" were used to allow the player to walk on blocks not normally walked on.

A player in disbelief about the possibility of walking on doors (Image via Reddit)

An important thing to note about his video is that he states that he runs on almost every block in Minecraft. One may wonder, "What blocks didn't he run on?" In the comment section, the OP answers by stating he didn't run on Mob Spawners or Command Blocks.

However, due to his perfectionist nature, u/Fuzzballinacan (or Sub Chub on YouTube) responded with a video of him running on every single block in Minecraft. The video is linked below:

Minecraft needs more players like Sub Chub innovating and creating new and refreshing ideas. If a player wants to get a little creative and design their own mob farm or underwater base, they should do it.

Here the OP states that it only took 1.5 hours to create this (Image via Reddit)

Funnily enough, once Minecraft is updated, this video will no longer be completely accurate as there will be new blocks added to the game. The question is will Sub Chub continue to keep his title as the only crafter to run on every block in 1.16, or will someone else steal the show?

