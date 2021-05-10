5 best Minecraft Java seeds for castle-building in 2021

It is common knowledge that a castle in Minecraft is supposed to be quite massive. This size requirement means that players must have a flat and open plot of land to build the castle. The best biomes to build a castle on are Plains, Desert, Badlands, or Snowy Tundra.

A player can obviously build a castle in any biome. However, biomes with more clutter and hills will require terraforming, which is extremely time-consuming and boring. The seeds listed below will give players a great starting location for their dream castle.

Also read: Unobtainable blocks in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

5 great Minecraft Java seeds for building castles in 2021

#5 - "9071243202608864395"

A beautiful shot of the spawn of this seed (Image via Minecraft)

This Minecraft seed offers an amazing spot for a castle. While it is not the flattest location out there, the amazing scenery that is located around the Plains biome will provide a great backdrop for a massive castle.

With a Forest biome and a river nearby, players will have all of the resources needed to get off to a great start.

#4 - "800061"

A connection between a Desert and Plains biome (Image via Reddit)

This amazing biome provides quick access to some beautiful and flat biomes, such as Plains, Desert, and Savanna.

There are also tons of animals for players to quickly start a farm for sustainability.

#3 - "flatboi"

A stunning island large enough for a great castle (Image via Minecraft)

This newly discovered seed allows the player to create a castle completely surrounded by water.

Very close to spawn is a massive island that is large enough for a sizable castle. A single tree, one sugar cane, and some animals can be found on this island. Beautiful mountains also surround the island, providing great real estate.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor creates a fully automatic gunpowder farm

#2 - "joe"

A beautiful seed for a beautiful man (Image via Minecraft)

Named after the most esteemed Minecraft player of all time, this seed has a great area to build a castle on.

Starting on a flat Desert biome and bordering an Ocean and Savanna Plateau biome, this seed has it all. Players will have quick access to animals, sugar cane, wood and a wonderful view.

Also read: Minecraft Pocket Edition: Everything players need to know about the game in 2021

#1 - "sportskeeda"

Floating castle island (Image via Minecraft)

Starting on a small island, players have the opportunity to create an awesome floating castle in this seed. This island provides the player with both Oak and Birch trees. Players will need to catch some fish to sustain their hunger. The seed is mostly uncharted, but players will be able to see nearby unexplored islands.

Players who manage to create a castle on this seed are proven Minecraft vets.

Also read: Realms in Minecraft: Everything players need to know