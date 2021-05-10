Unobtainable blocks in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

An unobtainable block in Minecraft is any block that cannot be obtained without commands.

Some blocks, like Bedrock or End Portal Frames, cannot be obtained in Survival. However, they can be spawned through the Creative menu. These blocks are not considered unobtainable blocks since they can be found in the Creative menu.

Through commands, players have access to a multitude of blocks that can be useful for custom maps or servers.

Unobtainable blocks in Minecraft

Mechanics

The unobtainable End Portal being used as decoration (Image via u/RickyThunderfox on Reddit)

Unobtainable blocks can be used to create interesting decorations and designs. As seen in the image above, the player used the unobtainable End Portal block to create a spacey corridor effect.

In Java Edition, players can use the /setblock command to spawn an End Portal. However, they cannot have the item in their inventory.

Listed below are some of the most notable unobtainable blocks and their numeric IDs:

End Portal: 199

Fire: 51

Lava: (flowing) 10 (still) 11

Water: 8

Frosted Ice: 207

Monster Block: 97

Command Block: 256

Specifics

The Frost Walker enchantment creating Frosted Ice (Image via u/Machiru on Reddit)

As stated above, the End Portal cannot be obtained in the Java Edition except by using the /setblock command. However, Minecraft Bedrock players can obtain this block in their inventory using inventory editors or mods.

As seen in the image above, Frosted Ice is a specific type of ice that spawns when walking over water with the Frost Walker enchantment. Similar to the End Portal, Frosted Ice can only be "obtained" in the Java Edition through the use of /setblock. Bedrock Edition players can obtain it through inventory editing and mods.

Most of Minecraft's other unobtainable blocks are exactly the same in the fact that they cannot be obtained through any means in Java Edition and can only be spawned in through commands.

The Command Block can be spawned with the following command:

/give @s command_block

