Beacons are one of the most unique blocks in Minecraft. Besides acting as a navigational tool, Beacons also provide the player with a plethora of useful status effects, from Strength to Regeneration.

As seen in the image above, Beacons can also be used as decoration due to their colorful beams of light. While Beacons are extremely powerful, most players are not significantly knowledgeable of them due to their difficulty to craft.

5 things players need to know about beacons in Minecraft

#5 - Stained Glass

Examples of Beacons being manipulated by Stained Glass (Image via minecraftforum)

Some players may not be aware that the color of the Beacon's beam can be changed using Stained Glass.

As seen in the image above, the uppermost stained glass block will determine the color of the beam. This is great news for players who have become sick of the basic white beam color.

#4 - All Powers

Different Beacon sizes provide different powers (Image via minecraft.fandom)

As seen above, the size of the Beacon determines which status effects it is able to grant to the player.

The highest level Beacon has the ability to grant the following status effects to the player:

Speed I

Haste I

Resistance I

Jump Boost I

Strength I

Regeneration I (four-level pyramid)

#3 - Beacon Range

The 2D range of the Beacon visualized (Image via minecraftforum)

Many players may not be aware of the exact range that the different Beacons cover. The effect's vertical range travels upwards 256 blocks in the Java Edition and infinitely in the Bedrock Edition.

The horizontal ranges of the becon have been listed below.

1 Level: 20 blocks

2 Levels: 30 blocks

3 Levels: 40 blocks

4 Levels: 50 blocks

#2 - Advancements

A player receiving both Beacon advancements (Image via minecraft.fandom)

Beacons have the ability to directly provide the player with two different advancements.

The advancements are listed below:

Bring Home the Beacon: Be within a range of 20×20×14 within a newly powered Beacon

Beaconator: Be within a range of 20×20×14 within a newly powered four-level pyramid Beacon

#1 - Beam Vision

A better look at the different sized Beacon levels (Image via instructables)

Players may be unaware of the exact distance that the beam can be viewed from until it is removed from the render distance.

In Java Edition, the beam can be seen from 64 blocks away. If the render distance is set to 16, it can be seen from 256 blocks away. In Bedrock Edition, the beam can always be seen from 256 blocks away regardless of the render distance.

