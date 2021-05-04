5 things players should know about sheep in Minecraft

Sheep are usually one of the first mobs that Minecraft players will run into. However, this does not mean that players will necessarily be very familiar with them.

Sheep have many unknown mechanics, some humourus, and some important.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor makes a graph of all of the blocks found in one chunk

5 little known facts about sheep in Minecraft

#5 - jeb_ Sheep

Shown: The jeb_ sheep thinking about eating some grass... (Image via Minecraft)

Some players may be unaware of the jeb_ sheep, which is a special type of sheep in Minecraft.

When a sheep is given the "jeb_" nametag, it will turn into a special sheep that fades through all of the colors indefinitely. This mechanic is a tribute to Jeb, the current Chief Creative Officer at Mojang.

Advertisement

#4 - Smell Radius

Shown: Jeb and the bois fiending for some wheat (Image via Minecraft)

Most players know that sheep are attracted to the scent of wheat, however some may not be aware of the exact mechanics.

When holding a wheat, all sheep within a radius of six blocks will attempt to get closer to the player. This small radius is due to their aloof nature, which is also the cause of the next fact on the list.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor creates a gradient of all blocks in 1.17

#3 - The Enemy of the Wolf

Shown: A Wolf feeding on the carcass of jeb. A sad day indeed. (Image via Minecraft)

At first glance most players can tell that sheep aren't very intelligent.

Advertisement

Due to this aloofness, sheep will not try to avoid one of their top predators, the wolf. They seem to not notice wolves until it is too late, as seen in the image above.

#2 - Dye Mixing

Shown: An exotic sheep family (Image via Minecraft)

Some players may not be aware that the offspring of two sheep will have a mixed color from the two parents.

As seen in the image above, a red and blue dyed sheep will produce a purple baby, as red and blue mixed creates purple. This is useful for players who want to create different colored dye.

#1 - Wololo

Shown: An Evoker about to change the color of the sheep (Image via Minecraft)

Many players are unaware that Evokers have the special ability to turn blue colored sheep into red.

Advertisement

This funny easter egg is a reference to the Age of Empires franchise, in which the Priest unit signals the changing of colors.

Also read: 5 best Minecraft Java seeds for diamonds in May 2021