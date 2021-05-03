Create
Minecraft Redditor creates a gradient of all blocks in 1.17

Shown: The "cold" blocks (Image via u/TreyOvard on Reddit)
Joe Greene
ANALYST
Modified 2 hr ago
A Minecraft Redditor, who goes by the username u/TreyOvard, recently made a color gradient of all of the blocks found in the upcoming Caves and Cliffs update.

Sharp players will be able to spot some of the new blocks in the update.

Players react as Minecraft Redditor creates a gradient of all blocks in update 1.17

Shown: Some of the 'warm' blocks (Image via u/TreyOvard on Reddit)

The Redditor's ten-second video begins with black blocks. The black blocks then fade to white, and color begins to be introduced.

This extremely satisfying video will eventually go through every single block in the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update, including the new additions.

Reddit users had a lot to say about this creative post.

Reactions

Many Redditors are immensely excited about the new Caves and Cliffs blocks. From the Azalea Tree to the Shulk Sensor, the upcoming update is set to arrive with some amazing community builds.

Shown: Many excited players (Image via Reddit)
Other Redditors were happy to see such a unique and creative video, as they don't see them often.

Shown: A Redditor surprised to see some creativity (Image via Reddit)
Meanwhile, some Redditors wanted the gradient to move slower so that they could view the blocks better.

Shown: Sometimes it's good to go slow (Image via Reddit)

In this thread, the OP admitted that he spent a lot of time on this video.

Shown: All hail OP (Image via Reddit)
However, the time he spent on the video was worth it, as the post received 13.6 thousand upvotes in one day.

Published 03 May 2021, 09:08 IST
