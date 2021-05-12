Minecraft game modes: Everything players need to know

While most Minecraft players are aware of the Creative and Survival game modes, some may not know that there are a few more game modes that are lesser-known. All game modes in Minecraft provide a unique purpose that they can utilize to create great things.

A few of the game modes listed below can currently only be played in the Java Edition; however, hopefully, they will come to the Bedrock Edition sooner or later.

Describing each Minecraft game modes

All game modes

As stated above, each Minecraft game mode provides a different experience and use for players to explore. All of them and their uses will be listed below.

Survival mode

Survival mode is by far the most commonly played game mode in Minecraft. Players must gather resources, food and create a shelter to be able to survive the dangerous nights.

Players can die in various scenarios, such as drowning, being killed by a hostile mob, burning in lava, or starving to death due to the hunger bar. When they die, they will lose all of their collected items and experience points.

A screen that no Hardcore mode Minecraft player wants to see (Image via u/Gamerbrineofficial on Reddit)

Hardcore mode

Hardcore mode is very similar to Survival except that the game difficulty is permanently set to hard and that once the player dies, the world will not be playable anymore. The latter makes Hardcore Minecraft players extremely skilled and cautious as they do not want to lose their worlds.

Unfortunately, Hardcore mode is only available on the Java Edition.

Creative mode

Creative mode is exactly what its name implies. It allows the player's true creativity to shine as they are granted the ability to have infinite blocks or items. Players in Creative mode can also fly around their world, searching for better areas to build to their heart's content.

Adventure mode

Adventure mode is a unique game mode that only allows players to interact with certain blocks such as levers and buttons. They can only break blocks with a tool that has been granted the CanDestroy data tag.

Adventure Mode is most commonly used in Adventure maps, where the goal is to follow the story. Without this game type, players would be able to break through the entire adventure map, making them completely pointless.

Spectator mode

Spectator mode is another unique mode that allows players to spectate their world from multiple viewpoints. In this mode, players can fly (clip) through all blocks and even view the map from the perspective of other mobs.

Players in Spectator mode cannot interact with blocks or entities and are completely invisible.

The video above provides an interesting tier list for all of the game modes listed. Readers should keep in mind that this is the uploader's personal opinion.

